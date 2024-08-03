This Iconic Nudist Retreat Promises A Friendly, Relaxing Outdoor Paradise In The Midwest

Imagine experiencing the great outdoors au naturel. Although this is not ordinarily socially acceptable, it is at a destination like Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat in Peebles, Ohio. Located less than two hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, it's minutes from Serpent Mound (pictured), an ancient indigenous site. Cedar Trails can be likened to a nude beach resort, but on a much smaller scale. The 60-acre property offers day passes and features a number of trails for hikers of all levels.

In addition, there is a swimming pool and a volleyball court. Other activities include catch-and-release fishing, disc golf, cornhole, and more. Cedar Trails, which is kid-friendly, provides typical outdoor fun and laid-back respite in the Midwest. Of course, everyone is in their birthday suits for the duration of their visit. However, nudism is more common than you might think, especially in the United States.

In 2018, Cedar Trail's manager Tim spoke to Cincinnati CityBeat about nudism and its popularity, saying, "I think as you get older, there's mind shift and you don't care about wearing clothes or the current fashion trends. Body acceptance is a big thing, too. People take the attitude, 'This is my body and I'm [okay].'" So, whether you are new to nudism or a seasoned veteran, Cedar Trails is open to all. And if visitors need a place to stay overnight, the retreat doubles as a campground.

