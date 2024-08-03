This Iconic Nudist Retreat Promises A Friendly, Relaxing Outdoor Paradise In The Midwest
Imagine experiencing the great outdoors au naturel. Although this is not ordinarily socially acceptable, it is at a destination like Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat in Peebles, Ohio. Located less than two hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, it's minutes from Serpent Mound (pictured), an ancient indigenous site. Cedar Trails can be likened to a nude beach resort, but on a much smaller scale. The 60-acre property offers day passes and features a number of trails for hikers of all levels.
In addition, there is a swimming pool and a volleyball court. Other activities include catch-and-release fishing, disc golf, cornhole, and more. Cedar Trails, which is kid-friendly, provides typical outdoor fun and laid-back respite in the Midwest. Of course, everyone is in their birthday suits for the duration of their visit. However, nudism is more common than you might think, especially in the United States.
In 2018, Cedar Trail's manager Tim spoke to Cincinnati CityBeat about nudism and its popularity, saying, "I think as you get older, there's mind shift and you don't care about wearing clothes or the current fashion trends. Body acceptance is a big thing, too. People take the attitude, 'This is my body and I'm [okay].'" So, whether you are new to nudism or a seasoned veteran, Cedar Trails is open to all. And if visitors need a place to stay overnight, the retreat doubles as a campground.
Have a camping adventure at Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat
For the ultimate nudist getaway, book a campsite at Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat. RVs and tents are welcome. The RV sites include electrical hookups and picnic tables, while the tent sites have fire pits. There are outdoor showers and bathrooms for campers. However, if this is not your speed, Cedar Trails also has five cabins available for booking that vary in size. They all include a kitchenette or a kitchen and camp toilets.
An amenity that campers will surely enjoy is Cedar Trail's onsite eatery, cheekily named the Bare Bottoms Cafe. It primarily serves breakfast and lunch, perfect for grabbing a meal after a hike or swim. The retreat also offers an array of scheduled community events for visitors. This includes potlucks, dinners, pool parties, live music, and more.
If this sounds like the camping trip for you, reservations for your choice of accommodation can be made online. Keep in mind that reviewers on RV Life Campgrounds say that there is little to no cell phone service in the area. Despite this, reviewers on Yelp praise Cedar Trail's ambiance and fellow guests.
Know before you go to Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat
Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat is open seasonally during the summer. If you're a newcomer, there are several regulations to consider. While some retreats and resorts are clothing optional, Cedar Trails is not. Proper footwear and sun protection accessories are encouraged for outdoor activities. But beyond this, you are expected to ditch your clothes. This also means no bathing suits in the pool. Furthermore, always make sure to have a towel on hand.
Most importantly, publicly engaging in sexual activity at Cedar Trails is prohibited. As previously mentioned, this is a family-friendly destination that has visitors of all ages. Additionally, if you decide to visit Cedar Trails, it is expected you disconnect from technology. This is not due to spotty service but rather privacy and safety concerns. Thus, the use of phones and other electronics is discouraged.
Cedar Trails is quite strict on these rules and mention on their website that they have security cameras to ensure that visitors are adhering to these guidelines. If they are not, they will be booted from the premises and possibly criminally prosecuted. Cedar Trails is just one of many nudist destinations across the world. If you're interested in discovering even more places where you can bare it all, check out the most popular nudist beach in Mexico and California's best nudist resorts.