These Are California's Best Nude Resorts, According To Visitors
Nude beaches are prominent throughout the country, as are nude resorts. If you've never stayed at a nude resort, you should always research it first to know what it's really like. Also referred to as a clothing-optional resort, this is a place where individuals can ditch their attire in a judgment-free zone. In an essay for Business Insider, writer Simone Paget detailed her experience, revealing, "One of the most powerful things about these vacations — and why I keep coming back — is the body positivity. It's easy to let go of your insecurities when you see people of all body types having a great time au natural."
Keep in mind that nude resorts include quintessential amenities like pools, spas, activities, and more. It's also important to note that unless otherwise explicitly stated, nude resorts are typically not centered on sex. And, if it's your first time on a nude vacation, you don't want to make common mistakes such as forgetting to use a towel when sitting in public spaces.
With all that said, nude resorts are especially popular in California, where the weather is famously mild. If you're on the hunt for a nude resort in the Golden State, look no further. We have scoured nude lifestyle blogs, travel websites, and more resources to find the best nude resorts in California.
Desert Sun Resort
Showcased in several blogs, including the nudist-focused Traveling Bare, is Desert Sun Resort. Located in Palm Springs, about two hours from Los Angeles, this clothing-optional resort features three pools, jacuzzis, and a tennis and pickleball court, all in a Mediterranean-style setting. On Tripadvisor, Desert Sun Resort has a 4.5 bubble rating out of 5. One reviewer wrote, "Check your worries and your clothes at the door. Enclosed private environment in an updated, modern and well kept resort. Staff has long maintained the resort, relationships with guests and service to make it a welcoming experience everytime."
Another added, "The guests are kind and interesting. The pools are lovely. And there's the opportunity to play pickleball naked. Love it." With that in mind, guests can either stay in a no-frills hotel room or a suite. For the former, they can choose between a king bed or two twin beds. On the other hand, the suites have vintage-inspired decor and a kitchenette.
However, Desert Sun Resort also offers day passes for those who can't stay overnight. At the time of this writing, prices range from $65 to $150. Reservations can be made online. Note that guests must be nude while in the pool area but otherwise can bare it all or cover up as they see fit. In addition, only guests aged 18 and up are allowed at Desert Sun Resort.
Laguna Del Sol
In Wilton, a small town about 30 minutes away from Sacramento, is Laguna Del Sol. The 250-acre clothing-optional property was named one of the best nude resorts in California by Locale Magazine. Laguna Del Sol is family-friendly; thus, their amenities and activities are suited for individuals of all ages. Laguna Del Sol features onsite eateries, three pools (where clothes are prohibited), various sports courts, a playground, a dog park, and a lake (pictured). In fact, Tripadvisor reviewers rave about the amount of activities offered at Laguna Del Sol.
Guests can visit for the day or stay overnight. For lodging accommodations, they can choose between a room or a cottage. At the time of this writing, prices range from $80 to $145 a night. However, those on a budget will be happy to learn that there are campsites for tents or RVs. Prices range from $14 to $27 per night. Bathrooms, showers, and more are available for campers.
If you're a first-time visitor, Laguna Del Sol does require an introductory tour. This is offered Friday through Sunday between 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To make reservations for your choice of accommodations, contact Laguna Del Sol.
Glen Eden Sun Club
For those looking for a nude resort close to Los Angeles, head to Glen Eden Sun Club in Temescal Valley. Located next to the Cleveland National Forest, it's ideal for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts. As such, there are myriad activities offered at Glen Eden Sun Club. For example, guests can hike various trails or play sports like tennis and volleyball sans clothing. In addition, there's yoga, meditation, water aerobics, and more available. And that's not even scratching the surface. There's also a dog park, thrift store, and three pools.
It's no surprise it was named as one of the best nude resorts in California by Locale Magazine and Traveling Bare. Tripadvisor reviewers also have plenty to say about Glen Eden Sun Club. Describing their experience, one individual wrote, "We quickly adjusted to the atmosphere and pretty much remained completely nude for our entire stay. The people there made that it easy to assimilate and fall into the clothing free environment."
If you're enticed, day passes are available for a fee. If guests plan to stay overnight, there are a variety of accommodation options including cottages, trailers, tents and RV sites. Prices vary. Like Laguna Del Sol, Glen Eden Sun Club does require first-timers to take a tour prior to their visit. Note that the 150-acre resort is also family-friendly. To book a tour and make a reservation for a day visit or overnight stay, contact Glen Eden Sun Club.
Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyle Resort Spa
According to Tripadvisor, Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyles Resort Spa is one of the top hotels in Desert Hot Springs, which is only a short drive away from Palm Springs. Reviewers on the site shared their overly positive experiences, with one individual writing, "Upon arrival, we were greeted with, 'Welcome home!' I didn't quite understand at that point how accurate that statement would be. Everything was perfect. Nudity is so beautiful and liberating. There are so few places where you can just BE."
On Yelp, another visitor wrote, "By far, the best nude resort in the Palm Springs area. Went 1 time and it changed our life." In addition, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviewers praise Dewey, the hotel's owner whom they say goes above and beyond to create a safe space for all guests. It's noteworthy to mention that Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyle Resort Spa, which was named as one of the best nude resorts in California by Traveling Bare, is an adults-only establishment that primarily caters to couples.
Amenities available to guests include a swimming pool featuring mineral water, tanning areas, and a spa offering couples massages. Likewise, Sea Mountain Inn Lifestyle Resort Spa hosts dance and costume parties throughout the week. Keep in mind that there are only 15 rooms available for overnight guests. Stays at this property are all-inclusive and include breakfast, lunch, drinks, and more. Reservations can be made by calling the resort. Day passes are also available.
Sequoians
Sequoians is a family-friendly 80-acre nude resort that offers a laidback escape into nature. Located in Castro Valley, about 30 minutes from San Francisco, the property boasts many hiking trails that, of course, can be traversed without clothing. In addition, there is a swimming pool, sports courts, bike paths, outdoor games and much more. Likewise, an array of events and activities are available throughout the month. For instance, every Saturday, Sequoians hosts a potluck dinner.
Although this is primarily a day club, there is a campground for overnight guests with RVs and tents. Water, restrooms, and shower facilities are available but there are no dump sites for RVs. At the time of this writing, rates range from $15 to $25 a night. Day pass fees vary. Sequoians has 4.6 stars out of 5 on Yelp, with one reviewer sharing: "For anyone considering a first time nudist experience... any nudist resort will make you feel included and welcome and be a great experience... but Sequoians will make you feel like you've always belonged!"
Furthermore, Yelp reviewers recommend visitors pack food for their visit as there is no onsite eatery available. If you're interested in learning more about Sequoians, you can contact the resort online or visit their Welcome Center, which is only open on the weekends.
How we chose these nude resorts
Our selection of the best nude resorts in California was chosen with the help of a blog post from Traveling Bare and travel-focused websites including Locale Magazine, Trips to Discover, and Enjoy OC. We chose the above-mentioned nude resorts as they were repeatedly mentioned with positivity in these publications. Furthermore, we used Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews and rankings to finalize our decision. Although a majority of nude resorts in California are found in the Greater Palm Springs area, we made sure to include nude resorts found in other regions in the state. For further diverseness, our five chosen nude resorts varied from adults-only to family-friendly.