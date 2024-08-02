The Most Common 'Bait And Switch' Scam On Airbnb And The Best Way Avoid It

Airbnb rentals can feel like a home away from home if you find a good one. You can have separate rooms, maybe a yard to enjoy, and no housekeeping knock to wake you up. You can cook rather than eat out every night, and if there are amenities like a pool, you don't have to share with other guests. However, there are some issues that could make you rethink booking an Airbnb.

You may be forgetting to check some sneaky details in your Airbnb listing like cleaning fees or pet charges, for example. That's before you factor in some of the scams that can be the fly in the ointment of home rentals. One of those is the bait and switch where you are redirected to a different rental at the last minute or you find that the place you enter isn't what you booked. If this happens, there are steps you can take, like contacting Airbnb right away, messaging the host, and taking pictures of everything to get it resolved. There are also ways to avoid the scam in the first place.

The bait and switch usually looks something like this: You may book a place that looks great in pictures, but, at the last moment, you're told that the last guests wrecked the place, and then directed to something "better" that actually isn't. You could be informed that there is a double booking, or that the address on the Airbnb website was wrong. Whatever the version of the scam, you are not without options.

