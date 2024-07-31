Think Twice Before Participating In TikTok's Latest Travel Trend, Health Tourism
There's no denying the fact that TikTok has become an invaluable tool when it comes to dispensing tips about all things travel. The social media app has become a go-to resource for hacks that can help make modern travel cheaper and better, from dispensing tips on how to avoid getting pickpocketed in big cities to stopping ear pain and popping on a flight to even clever ways to skirt around TSA liquid rules. But it doesn't stop there. The app is also driving trends, including the increasingly popular but risky practice of health tourism.
As you can tell by the name, health tourism (or medical tourism) is the act of jetting off to another country just to save a buck on medical treatments. It's less about getting sick on vacation and needing a local doctor but more about deliberately planning a trip specifically to get medical work done because it's cheaper abroad. With U.S. healthcare costs sky-high, it's no wonder people are flocking elsewhere for deals, with some of them chronicling their adventures on TikTok.
@bryn.elise
Trying the VIP checkup package 🫢 Memorial Hospital Bahçelievler📍 To make an appointment i just went to the Memorial.com.tr website and filled out the contact form 🙌 Or you can email memorial.eu@memorial.com.tr I'll make a followup video sharing my results soon 😊Advertisement
Take user @bryn.elise, for instance, who went viral for getting a full-body check-up in Turkey for just $810 — pocket change compared to U.S. prices. "It was the greatest thing I've ever done for my health and my bank account," she said. But before you jump on the bandwagon, remember that chasing these bargains can come at a steep price — your health. Major procedures or surgeries abroad might not be as great as they seem on your For You page.
It can have irreversible effects on your body
As it turns out, even without TikTok's influence, health tourism has been booming for years. According to Future Market Insights, the medical tourism industry is worth a staggering $248.9 billion in 2024, and it's projected to nearly double to $822.7 billion in the next decade. The Medical Tourism Association estimates that 14 million people jet off each year in search of medical treatments abroad.
While many folks score big savings and successful outcomes, it's not all success stories. Take Shannyn Palmer, for example, who told "Good Morning America" that her "mommy makeover" in Mexico, which included a tummy tuck procedure, turned into a nightmare. A surgical mishap left her "permanently disfigured," with saline bags used to warm her up during the surgery causing irreversible damage to her hands. "When I got home, they told me the news, saying that you're likely going to have an amputation on your dominant thumb," she said.
Unfortunately, Palmer's story isn't unique. Dr. Nolan Perez told CNN that complications are all too common. He is a gastroenterologist in Brownsville, Texas, right across a Mexican border where many seek elective surgeries. "There are a lot of bad outcomes. There are a lot of infections and a lot of botched procedures gone wrong, and patients have to come back to the United States and then have a revision of the surgery," he said. "So it's really unfortunate."
You may be dealing with medical professionals who are not really board-certified
Beyond the risk of irreversible injuries, another major concern with health tourism is the uncertainty about the qualifications of the medical professionals abroad. Even in the U.S., where regulations are relatively strict, some individuals falsely market themselves as "board-certified." "There are several boards in this country that are not legitimate," Gregory Greco, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told Bloomberg. "They offer board certification to people who have not done adequate surgical training." If it can happen here, it's likely even more prevalent in countries where medical tourism thrives.
What's more, if you end up with a botched procedure abroad, good luck trying to get compensated, according to Amanda Howard, an attorney who specializes in representing healthcare providers and businesses. "A court would not be able to enforce any judgment on the foreign defendant," she told Forbes. "Even if a court can exercise personal jurisdiction and the plaintiff is successful, it will likely be extremely difficult to collect money damages from an overseas defendant."
Still determined to go the health tourism route? If so, doing your homework is critical, advised Howard. "Research the procedure, research the practice, and research the provider. Ask your provider tons of questions. How does the procedure work? What tools are used? What materials are used?" she added. "From a legal standpoint, refrain from signing any informed consent or waiver until you're fully satisfied with the above precautions."