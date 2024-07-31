Think Twice Before Participating In TikTok's Latest Travel Trend, Health Tourism

There's no denying the fact that TikTok has become an invaluable tool when it comes to dispensing tips about all things travel. The social media app has become a go-to resource for hacks that can help make modern travel cheaper and better, from dispensing tips on how to avoid getting pickpocketed in big cities to stopping ear pain and popping on a flight to even clever ways to skirt around TSA liquid rules. But it doesn't stop there. The app is also driving trends, including the increasingly popular but risky practice of health tourism.

As you can tell by the name, health tourism (or medical tourism) is the act of jetting off to another country just to save a buck on medical treatments. It's less about getting sick on vacation and needing a local doctor but more about deliberately planning a trip specifically to get medical work done because it's cheaper abroad. With U.S. healthcare costs sky-high, it's no wonder people are flocking elsewhere for deals, with some of them chronicling their adventures on TikTok.

@bryn.elise Trying the VIP checkup package 🫢 Memorial Hospital Bahçelievler📍 To make an appointment i just went to the Memorial.com.tr website and filled out the contact form 🙌 Or you can email memorial.eu@memorial.com.tr I'll make a followup video sharing my results soon 😊 Advertisement ♬ original sound – Bryn Elise

Take user @bryn.elise, for instance, who went viral for getting a full-body check-up in Turkey for just $810 — pocket change compared to U.S. prices. "It was the greatest thing I've ever done for my health and my bank account," she said. But before you jump on the bandwagon, remember that chasing these bargains can come at a steep price — your health. Major procedures or surgeries abroad might not be as great as they seem on your For You page.