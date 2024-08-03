The Least-Stressed City In America Is An Overlooked Western Gem With Incredible Parks
San Francisco is a beloved Bay Area destination; however, the city, home to the biggest tourist trap in the country, has an unfortunate reputation for being plagued with crime. But only about an hour away is an underrated place that is known for all the right reasons. Located in Silicon Valley, WalletHub named Freemont the least stressed city in the country out of 182 cities in 2024. In the same year, WalletHub also crowned Freemont as the happiest city in the country. Perhaps there's something in the water or maybe it's all the parks.
According to the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 50 parks in the city. Spending time in nature is physically and mentally beneficial with research showing that this simple act can decrease stress. So, although Freemont, unlike San Francisco, is not the place to have an unforgettable "Brat girl summer", it is a must-visit for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Some of the most popular parks in Fremont, per Tripadvisor, are Coyote Hills Regional Park and Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.
Both parks feature an array of hiking and cycling trails, picnic areas, bodies of water like ponds, lakes, and more. In fact, Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area is home to Niles Beach, a designated swim area on Horseshoe Lake. Either choice is ideal for a day well spent in the great outdoors. But there are other must-visit parks in Fremont.
More awesome parks in Fremont, California
Like New York City, Fremont, California, has its very own Central Park. This 450-acre site has much to offer visitors of all ages, including playgrounds and sports fields. At the heart of Central Park is Lake Elizabeth, where guests can enjoy a scenic stroll or picnic. However, there is much more to Central Park than meets the eye. In the summertime, Aqua Adventure Park is open to guests looking to beat the heat. It has, amongst other things, a lazy river, lap pool, splash pad, and water slides. If you have fur babies, Central Park has a dog park where pups can run free.
Note that the dog park has two separate areas suited for large and smaller dogs. There is also a skate park where guests can practice their flips and tricks. Keep in mind that there is not an admission fee to enter Central Park but there is for Aqua Adventure Park. If you're craving a spot that is more laid back, check out Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
Featuring a variety of trails set on marshy land, this is the perfect location for a nature walk. "This is a wonderful place to find some solitude, to sit and enjoy the views (including the sunset at the right time of day), and to experience both history and wildlife at the same time," states a Tripadvisor review. Overall, Fremont has several hidden gems within its 90 square miles.
What else is there to do in Fremont, California?
Of course, there are several other parks to discover in Fremont, California. This includes Mission Peak Regional Preserve, where hikers can trek Mission Peak mountain and be rewarded with incredible city views. There's also Ardenwood Historic Farm (pictured). Dating back to the 1800s, it features a Queen Anne-style home, gardens, picnic areas, and farm animals. Although you'll want to come to Fremont for its parks, there are other attractions worth experiencing.
Uniquely, the city's Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum hosts weekly classic film screenings. In addition, the former silent film theater has memorabilia and equipment on display for movie buffs. History enthusiasts will also appreciate Mission San Jose. The 18th century era structure includes gardens, a cemetery, and more and is open for self-guided tours. Without a doubt, visitors will work up an appetite after spending a day at Fremont's parks or historical attractions.
Popular eateries around town include Market Broiler Restaurant and Strizzi's. The former serves various seafood dishes and the latter, hearty Italian fare. If you're located in the Bay Area, Fremont is a must-do day trip or weekend getaway. Check out Airbnb for accommodation options like this tiny home and farmhouse. Note that the city is about a 6-hour drive from Los Angeles. Thus, if you're in Southern California and want to visit Fremont, consider a road trip to explore the Golden State's striking beaches and cities.