The Least-Stressed City In America Is An Overlooked Western Gem With Incredible Parks

San Francisco is a beloved Bay Area destination; however, the city, home to the biggest tourist trap in the country, has an unfortunate reputation for being plagued with crime. But only about an hour away is an underrated place that is known for all the right reasons. Located in Silicon Valley, WalletHub named Freemont the least stressed city in the country out of 182 cities in 2024. In the same year, WalletHub also crowned Freemont as the happiest city in the country. Perhaps there's something in the water or maybe it's all the parks.

According to the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 50 parks in the city. Spending time in nature is physically and mentally beneficial with research showing that this simple act can decrease stress. So, although Freemont, unlike San Francisco, is not the place to have an unforgettable "Brat girl summer", it is a must-visit for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Some of the most popular parks in Fremont, per Tripadvisor, are Coyote Hills Regional Park and Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.

Both parks feature an array of hiking and cycling trails, picnic areas, bodies of water like ponds, lakes, and more. In fact, Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area is home to Niles Beach, a designated swim area on Horseshoe Lake. Either choice is ideal for a day well spent in the great outdoors. But there are other must-visit parks in Fremont.

