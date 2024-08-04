This Underrated Croatian Island Is Like A Dreamy Seaside Italian Getaway At A Lower Price

It's not difficult to see the Italian influence on parts of Croatia, especially when you consider the Dalmatia region was under control of the Venetians during the Renaissance. Croatian gems like the ever-popular Split and Dubrovnik are solidly on the mainstream tourist radar, while the islands off the west coast also continue to grow in popularity. Take, for example, Brač Island, a scenic getaway that offers one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe, quaint villages, a coastline along the Adriatic Sea, wine, seafood, and pasta. If you were blindfolded until arrival, you might not even realize you've left Italy.

While perhaps not undiscovered, Croatia is a country that's still revealing its true colors in a variety of ways. For example, travel writer and host Rick Steves says he loves the Istrian Peninsula region for its food, wine, and history. Clearly determined to cater to the tourism boom and specifically the draw of its islands, Croatia saw its first five-star resort opened on Hvar in 2019. However, even with the influx of interest in the region, the lower costs and remaining Italian influence still make it an exceptional place to visit. To see the best example of all these things, head to the island of Brač.