This Seaside Croatian Town Is Like Venice Without The Crowds, Per Rick Steves

If you love Venice but hate the idea of waiting in line for a gondola ride surrounded by throngs of peak season crowds, consider driving a little over three hours to another area with gorgeous views of the Adriatic Sea: Croatia's Istrian Peninsula. This area is a favorite of travel expert Rick Steves, who, on his website, recommends the entire region for its truffles, vineyards, sea air, and vibrant history. This beautiful region has picturesque little port towns that will delight travelers. While it may not actually be romantic Venice, it was once a part of the Venetian republic, and that cultural link endures.

Advertisement

Even though you may experience some flooding since climate change is making Venice sink, Rick Steves still recommends visiting. However, if you're looking for a less crowded and likely cheaper alternative, there is plenty to love about Istria, especially the town of Rovinj. The experience is certainly different from being in Italy, but if you speak Italian, you'll definitely get the chance to use it. While it might not really be Venice, this region of Croatia was a part of Italy until the mid-1940s, and today, many locals are still fluent in Italian and speak it in their daily lives. This peninsula has a rich cultural history, and as you travel, you'll catch glimpses of Ancient Rome and the Austro-Hungarian Empire amongst its pretty painted houses, rolling hills, and crashing waves.

Advertisement