Banff National Park's Most Popular Hike Is A Year-Round Beauty For Every Skill Level
Many national parks have trails that are only for experienced hikers, and Canada's beautiful Banff National Park is no exception. From Devil's Thumb to Tower of Babel, there are plenty of challenging scrambles in this park for hikers looking for a challenge. Fortunately for the rest of us, however, some of the park's most popular trails are totally doable for new hikers, children, and anyone else who wants to admire the breathtaking scenery at Banff in a relaxing way. Johnston Canyon is easily one the most incredible places to see in the park, and the hikes that go through it, Johnston Canyon to Lower Falls and Upper Falls, are relatively safe and easy treks.
The trails are well maintained to give hikers of many skill levels easy access year-round. You're unlikely to encounter rough terrain, just a path through the woods. The most exciting parts of the journey are the high bridges (with some safety guardrails) suspended over the falls, giving hikers stellar views of deep turquoise water and the roaring falls cascading down below. While a lot of parks close their most popular hikes in the off-season, this is one that might be even more beautiful in the winter, when the falls freeze into natural ice sculptures.
Johnston Canyon hikes are a safe choice for many hikers
There are dangerous national parks where you should think twice about heading out for a long hike, especially if you're hoping to explore nature with kids, pets, and friends who aren't used to scrambling over rocks and wading through streams. The Johnston Canyon hikes, however, are suitable for most hikers, even fairly inexperienced ones. While it takes around an hour to complete, the Lower Falls route is all either paved or boardwalk, and the incline is very gradual, so you shouldn't have too much trouble getting up and down. For those looking for a longer journey, The Upper Falls route is twice as long but still mostly paved.
If you or someone you are traveling with has mobility issues, the Lower Falls route might be possible, but there is some debate about whether or not the Lower Falls route should be considered wheelchair accessible. While it is often called an accessible route, one wheelchair user on TripAdvisor reported that some obstacles in the trail are impossible to maneuver around alone.
When to do the Johnston Canyon Hikes
These hikes are open to visitors all year long, so any time you visit Banff National Park, you have the option to check out Johnston Canyon. The most popular time to hike, and the most crowded, is the summer, when the landscape is lush and green and the weather is perfect for a day out in nature. If you're willing to brave the frigid winter months, however, the canyon transforms into an incredible frozen winter wonderland. Just don't underestimate the snow and ice! As beautiful as they are, they can make this usually easy hike slippery and cold.
The only real downside of the Johnston Canyon hikes is how intensely popular they are. All of Banff National Park gets a lot of tourism, with some travelers even choosing to seek out underrated national parks to avoid Banff's crowds, and Johnston Canyon is among the most popular hikes to do at Banff. Just a quick glance at their reviews on AllTrails will tell you that the crowds can make it feel like you're waiting in line for a glimpse of the incredible views. This hike is popular all year long, but according to one reviewer who visited at the height of peak season in July of 2024, if you arrive before 7 a.m., it won't be too crowded.