Banff National Park's Most Popular Hike Is A Year-Round Beauty For Every Skill Level

Many national parks have trails that are only for experienced hikers, and Canada's beautiful Banff National Park is no exception. From Devil's Thumb to Tower of Babel, there are plenty of challenging scrambles in this park for hikers looking for a challenge. Fortunately for the rest of us, however, some of the park's most popular trails are totally doable for new hikers, children, and anyone else who wants to admire the breathtaking scenery at Banff in a relaxing way. Johnston Canyon is easily one the most incredible places to see in the park, and the hikes that go through it, Johnston Canyon to Lower Falls and Upper Falls, are relatively safe and easy treks.

The trails are well maintained to give hikers of many skill levels easy access year-round. You're unlikely to encounter rough terrain, just a path through the woods. The most exciting parts of the journey are the high bridges (with some safety guardrails) suspended over the falls, giving hikers stellar views of deep turquoise water and the roaring falls cascading down below. While a lot of parks close their most popular hikes in the off-season, this is one that might be even more beautiful in the winter, when the falls freeze into natural ice sculptures.