The South American Destination Anthony Bourdain Called The World's Most Underrated

When National Geographic asked the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain which country he considered the most underrated, the global gourmand didn't hesitate: Uruguay. "Everyone from Argentina knows how cool it is because they fill the place up during the season, but other than them, the rest of the world has yet to catch on," he explained. "It's a very laid-back place, the people are really nice, the beaches are incredible, and there's great food."

This is the same famously globetrotting eater who rhapsodized about fine dining at Paris' Le Dome and fell in love with an artichoke dish at Rome's Osteria del 1931, so Bourdain has the cred to make foodies sit up and pay attention. The TV host traveled to Uruguay twice on air, first in 2008 for Season 4 of "No Reservations," then again in 2018 for Season 11 of "Parts Unknown." In his show notes on the latter, he compared the romantic capital city of Montevideo, with its graceful colonial architecture, to old Havana in Cuba.

You don't hear much about Uruguay in the news, and that's a good thing. This largely secular, politically liberal South American nation sandwiched on the coast between Brazil and Argentina is enlightened, prosperous, and stable. Heck, even the CIA says Uruguay is among the freest countries on the continent. Add to that pristine beaches and a cosmopolitan capital city that's a foodie mecca (did we mention that the national dish is barbecue?) and it sounds almost too good to be true.

