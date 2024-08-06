Relax On Miles Of Uncrowded Beaches At This Little-Known State Park On The East Coast

In the summertime, beach spots on both coasts and areas around the Great Lakes come alive with tourists. For many, these beach getaways are a slice of paradise. However, finding a place to relax on miles of uncrowded beaches can be difficult. Fortunately, with a little bit of homework, you'll find destinations like Delaware's Fenwick Island State Park. The little-known state park provides plenty of outdoor fun alongside a picturesque East Coast beach town.

Delaware may be overlooked as a tourist destination, but it has a lot to offer. It's sandwiched between popular destinations like the New Jersey Shore to the north and Virginia through the Carolinas to the south. But to find a quiet beach, it's worth avoiding popular spots like Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Atlantic City.

Not only will visitors find ample watersport opportunities at Fenwick Island State Park, but they will also be able to enjoy history-rich activities, including visiting a WWII-era fire tower that still stands today. All these fun activities and more make this state park a great destination.