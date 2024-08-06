Relax On Miles Of Uncrowded Beaches At This Little-Known State Park On The East Coast
In the summertime, beach spots on both coasts and areas around the Great Lakes come alive with tourists. For many, these beach getaways are a slice of paradise. However, finding a place to relax on miles of uncrowded beaches can be difficult. Fortunately, with a little bit of homework, you'll find destinations like Delaware's Fenwick Island State Park. The little-known state park provides plenty of outdoor fun alongside a picturesque East Coast beach town.
Delaware may be overlooked as a tourist destination, but it has a lot to offer. It's sandwiched between popular destinations like the New Jersey Shore to the north and Virginia through the Carolinas to the south. But to find a quiet beach, it's worth avoiding popular spots like Virginia Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Atlantic City.
Not only will visitors find ample watersport opportunities at Fenwick Island State Park, but they will also be able to enjoy history-rich activities, including visiting a WWII-era fire tower that still stands today. All these fun activities and more make this state park a great destination.
What to see and do while visiting Fenwick Island State Park
The first thing most visitors to Fenwick Island State Park do is pull up a beach chair and relax — the 3 miles of white sand beaches are the perfect spot to kick back and enjoy the sound of crashing waves. In addition to enjoying the beach's solitude, the area is a popular destination for kayaking, especially in Little Assawoman Bay, which is on the west side of the park.
Kayaks and standup paddleboards are available to rent for those looking to explore the area. Additionally, the beach on the ocean side of the park is a great spot for swimming and surfing. Similar to many eastern states on the Atlantic Ocean, the waves here may not be massive, but any occasional swell is celebrated by local surfers and visitors alike.
Besides the usual seabirds and shell hunting that people enjoy with a visit to a beach, there is also a unique creature visitors can search for at Fenwick Island State Park: ghost crabs. These small land crabs can be seen going in and out of holes that dot the beach.
Stay close to the relaxing beaches of Fenwick Island
Despite being a state park, one thing you won't find are campsites. Unfortunately, there aren't any campgrounds in Fenwick Island State Park, but if you are focused on camping, you can head just 7 miles north to Delaware Seashore State Park, where you can camp right next to the ocean.
If you prefer a comfy bed, visitors can find plenty of nearby hotels and short-term home rentals in the town of Fenwick Island. Many of these hotels are just blocks from the beach, and there are even more hotel options just a little further south across the state line in Maryland if needed.
Getting to this quiet island destination isn't hard either. Despite some of the secludedness, Fenwick Island State Park is not too far from some major metro areas, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia. The drive from all three cities is less than 3 hours to Fenwick Island State Park, making it a great weekend destination.