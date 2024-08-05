The 5 Worst Cities For Finding Parking In All Of America

There's no doubt about it, Americans and cars go hand in hand. While public transportation thrives in other countries like France and Japan, in the States, not so much. According to Forbes, over 91% of American households owned at least one car as of 2022. With that in mind, having a car in this country will get you far, both literally and figuratively speaking. However, there are plenty of disadvantages to this car-centric lifestyle. For one, gas prices are expensive. In addition to the economic impact, cars produce pollutants, which are having an effect on climate change.

Then of course, there's the question of finding parking. Research conducted by Access Magazine concluded that there could be up to 2 billion parking spaces in the country. Despite this astronomical figure, a 2017 study from INRIX found that Americans spend a whopping 17 hours a year looking for parking. Needless to say, this is a less-than-pleasant consequence of owning a car.

As noted by Henry Grabar, author of "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World," in an interview with Vox, "Parking is not shared, and it's not properly priced. We have acquiesced to the idea that parking on city streets has to be a total free-for-all." Although this is ultimately a national issue, there are cities across the country where finding parking is more difficult than others.

