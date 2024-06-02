This Awe-Inspiring Destination In Rome Is Never Crowded, According To Rick Steves

Rome is crowded. This isn't news to anyone who has visited in the last several years, especially anyone who has started their Italian vacation in this city. However, there are some incredible historic spots in the Eternal City that aren't packed with people. In fact, one awe-inspiring destination recommended by expert Rick Steves (who has given us some top travel tips) is rarely crowded, despite the historic importance of every foot of it. This favorite spot that Steves recently recommended on his Facebook Page is Rome's Appian Way or Via Appia. As he said in the post, " ... a simple €15 taxi ride dropped me in a pristine setting under umbrella pines, ready to walk the chariot-rutted ancient stones of Rome's Appian Way."

The Appian Way is an ancient Roman road which began construction in 312 BCE and spanned the distance between Rome and Brindisi, a distance of around 430 miles. While some of it is covered by modern roads now, there is quite a bit of it that you can walk. In fact, if you look at the picture above, you can see original paving stones with Roman cart wheel tracks still worn into them. (Some parts have been given modern cobblestones.) The first 10 miles from near the Colosseum towards Brindisi are now a regional park called Parco dell'Appia Antica, and along the route you'll see aqueducts, Christian catacombs, tombs and mausoleums, monuments, and more.