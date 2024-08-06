The Serene Beach Town Near Rome That's Considered One Of Italy's Best-Kept Secrets

If you're visiting Italy, Rome is the perfect place to start your vacation. This city is a place of wonders, both ancient and modern. You can't afford to miss it, though you're likely to find major crowds at most of the famous spots (outside of Rome's Appian Way, which is worth a stop). However, before you jet off to other cities like Florence, Venice, or Milan, like all the other tourists, give yourself a taste of another side of the area around the Eternal City at a nearby serene beach town called Anzio.

You may have heard of Anzio in reference to the 1944 Allied beach landing in WWII that helped capture Rome, or the fact that Roman Emperor Nero had a villa here. (He was, in fact, born in Anzio, which was once called Antium.) Now a place where some modern Romans have vacation homes, Anzio sits an hour away from Rome by train for between $5 and $12 each way.

There is a wonderful beach to visit and you can even walk through part of Nero's villa, in addition to an archaeological park right above, featuring the rest of the villa's remains and a statue of the Emperor. You can also see Anzio's lighthouse, cemeteries that honor those who fell during the Allied landing, and a nearby nature reserve with a 16th-century tower.

