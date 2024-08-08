The Wildly Underrated Country With The Cleanest Water For Swimming In All Of Europe

If you're a "Game of Thrones" fan, Croatia is probably on your bucket list of places to visit. Dubrovnik and Split, two cities in this crescent-shaped country on the northwestern part of the Balkan Peninsula, were filming locations for some of the scenes in the popular HBO blockbuster series. Aside from the beautiful settings, the country also has warm weather islands ideal for a budget-friendly vacation. There really is a lot to see and do here, from exploring the medieval landscape and taking in the delicious food and wine to admiring the beauty of the rugged cliffs and 1,700 miles of mainland coastline. Croatia is truly one of Europe's best-kept secrets.

Advertisement

There's something else that stands out in this underrated European country: Azure, clean, and clear waters. In fact, according to a report by the European Environment Agency, which monitored 22,081 bathing sites across Europe, Croatia was among the top four, with 96.7% of the waters in excellent bathing quality. The assessment included all of the European Union member states, plus Albania and Switzerland through 2023.

We don't often think about how clean the waters we swim in are, until of course, we see debris floating around or realize that the murkiness is actually off-putting. In Croatia, you'll be treated to crystal-clear waters, perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. So, what makes this nation's waters so clean?

Advertisement