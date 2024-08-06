This Florida Preserve Full Of Wildlife Is A Lot Like Everglades National Park But Free

There's no doubt that Everglades National Park is one of the most iconic national parks on the East Coast. But if you drive less than 10 minutes away, you could be in an equally fascinating wildlife habitat: Big Cypress National Preserve. If you're exploring South Florida on a budget, there's no reason to pass this up; it won't add a dime to your expenses. While you'll have to pay between $20 and $35 if you want to spend the day at Everglades, you can visit Big Cypress for free any day of the year.

Big Cypress stretches an impressive 729,000 acres, which are home to a wide variety of beautiful creatures. It's no surprise that this preserve seems a lot like Everglades at first glance. Like nearby Everglades, Big Cypress contains partially flooded prairie landscape, but it also has a forest of old cypress trees growing out of the water, mangroves in brackish estuaries, elevated regions of solid ground covered in lush vegetation, and pinelands where a rich grassland thrives under the canopy of South Florida slash pines. Just like Everglades National Park, this is the perfect place to spot alligators, but you might also see everything from Big Cypress fox squirrels to manatees. While you probably won't be able to see an elusive Florida panther, you can rest assured that they are still there, thanks to this unique preserve.

