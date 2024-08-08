Samantha Brown's Helpful Hack For Dealing With The Dreaded Post-Vacation Laundry Pile

Going on vacation guarantees two things: great memories and a suitcase that mysteriously weighs a ton more on the way back. Whether you snagged a souvenir or two or went on a full-blown shopping spree, you're bound to haul back more than you left with. The overarching dilemma for travelers everywhere is trying to cram everything into your bag, especially when your dirty laundry seems to have doubled in size. Travel guru Samantha Brown, who can turn packing into an art form and has tips for everything from avoiding the hassle of checking luggage altogether to repurposing silica gel packets to protect your belongings, also has a smart hack for tackling that dreaded laundry mountain: Vacuum seal bags.

And no, you're not losing it. If you think your dirty laundry weighs more than your clean clothes, it's because it does. Even at home, a basket full of grimy gear is almost always heavier than one with freshly washed stuff. As it turns out, all that grime, sweat, dead skin cells, and dirt you've picked up throughout your trip actually contribute to the weight. So, it shouldn't be too much of a shocker that if you attempt squeezing them into regular packing cubes, you're still struggling to make them all fit. Vacuum seal bags, though? The "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" host notes that they can squish your dirty clothes down to almost nothing, leaving you with extra space for all those new goodies you picked up.

