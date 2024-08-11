Families Looking For Cheap Fun In New York Should Head To This Under-The-Radar Zoo

New York is defined by its many historical sites and landmarks (think the Statue of Liberty and Central Park, one of the most filmed locations in the world). But did you know that you can also find the fifth oldest zoo in the country in the state? Ross Park Zoo was founded in 1875 and is located in the quaint town of Binghamton, about an hour from Syracuse. Although it's smaller than other comparable attractions in New York, like the Bronx Zoo, the Ross Park Zoo provides plenty of family fun.

The 90-acre property is home to a variety of species, many of which are endangered, such as African penguins, snow leopards, red wolves, and more. During the summer, youngsters can feed farm animals like goats and sheep for a small fee. There are also various kid-friendly and seasonal events offered throughout the year, including everything from scavenger hunts to face painting and beyond. Note that some of these events do require advance registration.

Impressively, a visit to the Ross Park Zoo won't break the bank. At the time of this writing, admission for individuals aged 3 and above is under $10. Likewise, little ones who are 2 or younger can enter for free. Tickets can be purchased online. There is plenty of excitement to be found at Ross Park Zoo.

