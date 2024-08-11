Families Looking For Cheap Fun In New York Should Head To This Under-The-Radar Zoo
New York is defined by its many historical sites and landmarks (think the Statue of Liberty and Central Park, one of the most filmed locations in the world). But did you know that you can also find the fifth oldest zoo in the country in the state? Ross Park Zoo was founded in 1875 and is located in the quaint town of Binghamton, about an hour from Syracuse. Although it's smaller than other comparable attractions in New York, like the Bronx Zoo, the Ross Park Zoo provides plenty of family fun.
The 90-acre property is home to a variety of species, many of which are endangered, such as African penguins, snow leopards, red wolves, and more. During the summer, youngsters can feed farm animals like goats and sheep for a small fee. There are also various kid-friendly and seasonal events offered throughout the year, including everything from scavenger hunts to face painting and beyond. Note that some of these events do require advance registration.
Impressively, a visit to the Ross Park Zoo won't break the bank. At the time of this writing, admission for individuals aged 3 and above is under $10. Likewise, little ones who are 2 or younger can enter for free. Tickets can be purchased online. There is plenty of excitement to be found at Ross Park Zoo.
Know before you go to the Ross Park Zoo
@williamsautogroup
Sorry we just had ti share more of these cuties 🙈♬ original sound - Williams Auto Group
In addition to the above-mentioned activities, the Ross Park Zoo is known for its Red Panda Wild Encounters. This seasonal experience allows visitors to feed the endangered Native Asian animal. As explained Olivia Gorman, Ross Park Zoo's conservation & education manager, explained to WBNG, "The draw is for people to come to see these cute animals but they actually end up leaving with a lot more knowledge and a lot more empathy towards them." At the time of this writing, the Red Panda Wild Encounters cost $400 for four people.
If this is not in your budget, no problem; the red pandas are featured in Ross Park Zoo's exhibits. On that note, the zoo is committed to making their institution accessible by means of affordability. Visitors with SNAP EBT cards are eligible for discounted admission. You must bring your card and purchase tickets onsite rather than online. Moreover, one SNAP EBT card, from New York or all other states, is good for admission for four individuals.
There is never a wrong time to visit the Ross Park Zoo. The institution welcomes visitors year-round daily, but weather-related closures, especially in the winter, are not uncommon. If bringing along little ones, visitors can rent strollers for a low fee. In addition, wheelchairs are available at no cost. There is a seasonal eatery that sells snacks. However, visitors are free to pack a lunch and enjoy it on the grounds.
More affordable family-friendly attractions in Binghamton, New York
Binghamton is a small town that offers visitors an escape from the hustle and bustle of destinations like New York City and Philadelphia, both located less than four hours away. Although Ross Park Zoo is one of the top-rated things to do in the area, there are plenty of other budget-friendly attractions the entire family will enjoy. For instance, at the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, found next to the Ross Park Zoo, young children can play in a series of themed exhibits. This includes a grocery store, dentist office, and more. At the time of this writing, admission for ages 1 and up is $10.
Like the Ross Park Zoo, the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier also accepts SNAP EBT cards for a discounted admission. Likewise, free admission is provided on certain Fridays of the month. There's also the Roberson Museum. It includes revolving art exhibits, an intricate model train representing Binghamton and other cities, and a planetarium. Admission to the Roberson Museum and its planetarium is under $15 for all at the time of this writing.
Visitors looking for a free activity should head to Binghamton's Recreation Park. Notably, it features a carousel dating back to 1925, which can be ridden at no cost. For more affordable and underrated attractions in New York, check out the World's Largest Kaleidoscope.