The Best Times To Visit Dollywood For The Fewest Crowds

Dolly Parton is a national treasure. She's donated over 120 million free books to kids around the world through her Dolly's Imagination Library. She was an uncredited producer on the film and TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She even has a cloned sheep named after her. That's aside from the music that made her famous, iconic songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene." If you're a theme park fan, a trip to Dollywood is a must.

Advertisement

Parton's theme park opened in 1961 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and it's predictably popular, which means crowds. Luckily, there are ways around that. Not only is there a calendar that can give you an idea of when it will be busy, but we've got tips for the best times to go. That includes after lunch, late at night, and the middle of the week, though that can get specific depending on the time of year. It's also best to skip March, June, and July, as well as holidays.

There is so much to do at Dollywood, from the water park to thrilling rides and plenty of shows to enjoy. Despite the fluke water main break in July 2024 that forced the park to close right after opening, Dollywood opens early and stays open late (until 8 p.m. most of the time, but later in the summer). Time for an old-fashioned roller coaster ride with the Queen of Country!

Advertisement