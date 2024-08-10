The Best Times To Visit Dollywood For The Fewest Crowds
Dolly Parton is a national treasure. She's donated over 120 million free books to kids around the world through her Dolly's Imagination Library. She was an uncredited producer on the film and TV series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She even has a cloned sheep named after her. That's aside from the music that made her famous, iconic songs like "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene." If you're a theme park fan, a trip to Dollywood is a must.
Parton's theme park opened in 1961 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and it's predictably popular, which means crowds. Luckily, there are ways around that. Not only is there a calendar that can give you an idea of when it will be busy, but we've got tips for the best times to go. That includes after lunch, late at night, and the middle of the week, though that can get specific depending on the time of year. It's also best to skip March, June, and July, as well as holidays.
There is so much to do at Dollywood, from the water park to thrilling rides and plenty of shows to enjoy. Despite the fluke water main break in July 2024 that forced the park to close right after opening, Dollywood opens early and stays open late (until 8 p.m. most of the time, but later in the summer). Time for an old-fashioned roller coaster ride with the Queen of Country!
The best and worst times to visit Dollywood
The Dollywood website suggests weekdays as the best time to visit, with Thursday recommended in the spring, Thursday and Friday in the summer, and all weekdays in the holiday season, freeing up weekends to explore some bucket list Tennessee sights. Weekends will always be busier, with events and frequent discounts that draw in crowds. Sundays can be better than Saturdays, because people leave early to get home for the upcoming workweek.
The time of your visit can also help. The big rush entry rush is between opening at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., so getting there in the early morning is a great idea — the earlier you can arrive, the better. The last hour before closing is less crowded because people are heading out to beat the departure rush.
If you are worried about the weather, spring is an excellent time — with average highs in the mid-to-high 70s degrees Fahrenheit until June, when it spikes to the mid-80s. April is also regarded as a good month, but check spring break weeks for schools in the area, as that is prime time for theme parks. Mid-summer, when kids are out of school, will usually be busy, particularly for the water park — Dollywood Splash Country.
Other excellent Dollywood tips and tricks
Another expert tip is to avoid the holidays, particularly the weeks before Halloween and the madness of Christmas and New Year. Of course, you may want to go for their seasonal events like the Harvest Festival and Smoky Mountain Christmas, so if you are eager for crowds, weekdays are a better call during those times. If you plan on visiting during a busy time like the holidays or the middle of the summer, there are a few more things you can do to ease the chaos. The first is to simply turn left when you enter the park because most visitors tend to turn right instead. It can also help to start at the back of the park rather than the front.
If you're willing to shell out a bit of money, the Dollywood TimeSaver Pass gives you expedited entries to 13 different rides. It's $60 per person, per day, for five entries, though there are higher tiers that give you more. If you have a gold or diamond pass for the park, use it during the first hour after the park opens to get TimeSaver entries as well. Another tip is to pay for Preferred Parking in Lot G, which is closer to the entrance and has a shorter line. You can also park for free at Patriot Park at Pigeon Forge, where there is a trolley to Dollywood for $2.50 or a $3 all-day pass. Yes, a trolley to Dolly.