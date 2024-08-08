5 Of The Best Ways To Get Free Alcoholic Beverages While On A Cruise

The only thing better than a cold beer is a free cold beer, and the only thing that beats that is a free cold beer enjoyed on a boat. However, scoring free drinks on cruises is not easy. Alcohol sales make up a large part of most cruise companies' overall revenue, and they know it. You'll have to think, plan, strategize, and maybe even gamble to get your fill of free drinks on the high seas.

Gameplanning getting free booze onboard starts while deciding what to pack for your cruise vacation. While it doesn't count as one of our tips because it's not free, you might be surprised to find out that some cruises will allow you to bring a bottle or two onboard with you. (Typically, champagne or wine only.) While two bottles of wine aren't enough to get you through a week-long cruise, it's a great way to supplement some of the other tips on our list.

As you're about to find out, there's no such thing as a free lunch or free beverages on a cruise. You'll always have to spend something. Our goal is to shift the currency exchange away from money and towards loyalty, enthusiasm, or (mostly) spending your time. But hey, this is a vacation, after all. You'll have more free time on a cruise than you normally do, and being at the right places at the right time can often be your ticket to a boozy afternoon on the starboard side.

