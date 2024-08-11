Why It's Nearly Impossible To Find An All-Inclusive Resort In The US
The best all-inclusive resorts can help you get the most out of your trip by taking the hassle out of planning, making sure everything you need is close by, and potentially saving you money along the way. If you're hoping to spend your next vacation taking in the gorgeous night skies over Utah, lounging on a California beach, or admiring the New York City skyline, however, you're probably not going to be able to find an all-inclusive package. For economic and cultural reasons, there just aren't a lot of these types of resorts in the United States.
To find out why this kind of vacationing isn't more available in America, Islands checked in with an expert: Victoria Fricke, owner of the travel agency Vic's Vacations. While many people would be interested in a resort like this in the United States, in most cases, it's not possible for all-inclusive resorts to provide the kind of experiences that people want on their vacations within the US for a price that travelers are willing to pay. Fricke explained, "The all-inclusive model is a great one, but it has to make sense financially for both the hotel and the consumer. The US just isn't the perfect match for this type of vacation."
An American all-inclusive resort would be expensive
While all-inclusive resorts can provide you with a luxurious vacation experience, they're especially popular because they're often more convenient and budget-friendly than getting the same kind of experience elsewhere. There are all-inclusive resorts designed to suit a variety of travel styles all around the world, but in the United States, there are very few. According to Victoria Fricke, that's because an American version would not be so affordable. "The US has a higher cost of living in comparison to most popular all-inclusive destinations," she told Islands. "Labor, food, and property values are all part of this."
The reason why resorts in other parts of the world are able to provide so much to their guests at affordable prices is because, in comparison to the United States, things simply cost less there. While it is theoretically possible to open an all-inclusive resort in the US, the high costs make it unlikely to be sustainable. As Fricke explained, "To give a true all-inclusive experience like one would typically find in the Caribbean (where you can eat and drink to your heart's content) would come with a price that most travelers would not pay."
Travelers could be limited by staying at a resort in the US
While Victoria Fricke told us that many vacationers from the United States who don't have passports ask about booking an all-inclusive resort somewhere inside the country, there simply aren't a lot of options for them to try. What's more, even if there were, visitors might find themselves disappointed in the experience.
The downside of booking an all-inclusive resort anywhere in the world is that you're staying in a place where everything is provided for you, so there's less incentive to explore the place you're visiting. Depending on your travel style, the convenience and affordability this type of trip provides may make that sacrifice worth it, but Fricke says that's not usually what Americans want when traveling within the country.
"In the United States, people enjoy experiencing new restaurants, bars, and experiences. The flexibility is removed at an all-inclusive property ... Many guests would find themselves leaving the resort to try local eateries vs. staying on the property," Fricke explained. When you pay to stay at an all-inclusive resort, part of what your money is going towards is the dining options and drinks that you'll enjoy while you're there. That can definitely save you money, but if you're looking to check out the local options, you're basically paying for your meals twice.