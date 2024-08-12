Santorini's Best Hike Boasts Views Of The Stunning Greek Island Like Nowhere Else
Greece has hundreds of inhabited islands off its coastline, and it's full of incredible destinations you can't skip on your trip to Greece. One of the most popular islands is Santorini — its official name is Thira (sometimes spelled Thera), but it's still commonly known as Santorini. Formed and shaped by volcanic activity over thousands of years in the Aegean Sea some 180 miles from the mainland, its known for its mix of incredible architecture and breathtaking natural landscapes. One of the best ways to see the full beauty of Santorini is to hike from Fira, the capital city on the western edge of the island at the center of the caldera, to Oia, on the northwest tip of the island and known for its sunset views.
The two towns are around 6.5 miles apart, and you'll be walking along a combination of unpaved trails, sidewalks, and cobblestones. Allow yourself at least 2.5 to 3 hours to make the journey. Give yourself more than that to really take in the beauty without having to rush. You don't have to make it into a half marathon by walking back (unless you want to), there are buses and taxis that will take you back to your starting point.
You'll be hiking along the rim of the caldera and passing through Firostefani and Imerovigli. Along the way, you'll see some of the island's most impressive sights — blue domed churches, rocky volcanic cliffs plunging into the deep blue sea, and the whitewashed buildings terraced along the island's edge.
Plan ahead to get the most enjoyment out of the hike
Before you start on the hike between Fira and Oia, make sure to fill a water bottle for your bag, wear a hat and sunscreen, and start early, especially if you're going to be hiking during the summer. There isn't much shade, it can get hot quick, and there are a number of hills, which aren't super steep but they'll get your heart rate up. While you can hike either way, if you go from Fira to Oia, you'll be going predominantly downhill.
The hike starts in Fira at the square next to the historic Hotel Atlantis, and there are signs along the route to help keep you on track. From Fira through Firostefani to the village of Imerovigli, it's about 1.5 miles with some steep sections. From Imerovigli, you can take a side hike to Skaros Rock, which will take about an hour and involves a lot of stairs. But if you've got the time and the energy, the reward is the panoramic view from the rocky outcropping of both the north and south sides of the caldera along with the surrounding islands.
Parts of the Fira to Oia trail will feel beautifully remote
Imerovigli would be a good place to get a snack since there isn't too much more that's guaranteed to be open between there and Oia, though there are often small fruit stands on the way. The Cavo Tagoo Hotel marks the halfway point, and not long after it is a Cafe Monotapi, a small roadside taverna. The next big landmark is the Prophet Elias Monastery — at 1,900 feet, it's on the highest point of Santorini.
As the trail starts tracking west as you make the gradual descent into Oia, it will feel worlds away from the bustle of its start and end points even though it's been under a few hours. You'll really be able to get the feel that you're on a remote volcanic island. Once you get into Oia, you'll be able to look back at the city of Fira with the satisfaction and sense of accomplishment of having walked all that way. If you want to get more information about the local area as you go or if you don't trust your navigation skills, you can take a guided hike from Fira to Oia. And while you're in that part of the world, consider checking out some more beautiful Greek islands after you've visited Santorini.