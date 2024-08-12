Santorini's Best Hike Boasts Views Of The Stunning Greek Island Like Nowhere Else

Greece has hundreds of inhabited islands off its coastline, and it's full of incredible destinations you can't skip on your trip to Greece. One of the most popular islands is Santorini — its official name is Thira (sometimes spelled Thera), but it's still commonly known as Santorini. Formed and shaped by volcanic activity over thousands of years in the Aegean Sea some 180 miles from the mainland, its known for its mix of incredible architecture and breathtaking natural landscapes. One of the best ways to see the full beauty of Santorini is to hike from Fira, the capital city on the western edge of the island at the center of the caldera, to Oia, on the northwest tip of the island and known for its sunset views.

The two towns are around 6.5 miles apart, and you'll be walking along a combination of unpaved trails, sidewalks, and cobblestones. Allow yourself at least 2.5 to 3 hours to make the journey. Give yourself more than that to really take in the beauty without having to rush. You don't have to make it into a half marathon by walking back (unless you want to), there are buses and taxis that will take you back to your starting point.

You'll be hiking along the rim of the caldera and passing through Firostefani and Imerovigli. Along the way, you'll see some of the island's most impressive sights — blue domed churches, rocky volcanic cliffs plunging into the deep blue sea, and the whitewashed buildings terraced along the island's edge.

