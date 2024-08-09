Top 12 TikTok-Approved Libraries To Visit In The US In 2024

For those of us who consider one of life's greatest pleasures to be settling into a comfy chair and cracking open the spine of a book, it's great to know that not all adventures begin on a jet plane or involve picking the perfect beach to relax on. In celebration of National Book Lovers Day on August 9, Islands looked to TikTok for help creating the ultimate guide to book lovers' favorite destinations — journeys that involve getting lost in a labyrinth of beautiful books — by finding out which U.S. libraries TikTok users love most. To identify and rank the best U.S. libraries, we first took a deep dive into the app's library mentions and hashtags. Next, we ranked TikTok's top libraries based on the number of views, incorporating reviews and scores from Tripadvisor to help create a comprehensive picture of each library's engagement.

Not only did our research lead us to create a list of libraries that challenge the imagination, but it also taught us that BookTok is alive and well — in fact, Islands found that #BookTok has 35.2 million posts with more than 284.9 billion views. What's more, #LibraryTok has 337.9 million views for its 67,400 posts, with #Bookloversoftiktok coming in at 145.8 million views for its 55,600 posts. But it doesn't stop there. We also looked at #Librarybooktok (2.9 million views and 97.7 million posts) and simply #Library (473,800 posts and 4.7 billion views). To kick off National Book Lovers Day, here are TikTok's favorite U.S. libraries, ranked.