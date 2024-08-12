New York's First Capital Is An Underrated Riverside City Full Of Award-Winning Eateries
Did you know that Albany was not New York's first capital? In 1777, a little place called Kingston received the privilege of being named the state's capital. The city's origins go back even further to 1652 when it was settled by Dutch people looking for a new life. If you're looking for history in New York state, Kingston is your place.
Just under 100 miles north of New York City along the Hudson River, Kingston is chock full of historical sites. You'll find the oldest intersection in the U.S., homes from before the American Revolution, ancient sites like the Old Dutch Church (the original structure dates back to 1660), public buildings like the Ulster County Courthouse built in 1818, and more. Even so, this city is often overlooked by tourists in New York state, who are more likely to visit the Big Apple, Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, or head further upstate for some outdoorsy action in the Adirondacks.
Aside from its appeal to history buffs, foodie tourists also won't want to miss out on this riverside city. Kingston is home to some top-rated restaurants, from the award-winning Santa Fe to the James Beard Award-nominated Top Taste, a Jamaican spot helmed by a husband and wife duo. But that's just the start; you can eat your way through this underrated riverside town without missing a beat.
Award-winning eats in Kingston, New York
Starting with the city's award-winning eateries, Santa Fe has consistently been recognized for serving top-notch fare, picking up regional awards for its tacos, burritos, margaritas, and more. If you're into Mexican food, Santa Fe is the place to go. Aside from being nominated for a James Beard Award, Jamaican restaurant Top Taste was voted first place in the Caribbean category in the 2021 Chronogrammies, and foodies flock here for dishes like jerk chicken and curried goat. There are just three tables at Top Taste so good luck with that reservation, but takeout is always an option. Another standout is Ship to Shore, an award-winning farm-to-table bistro in the city's Rondout waterfront district.
History buffs with an appetite should add Eng's to their must-visit list. This Chinese restaurant was established in 1927 and is one of the oldest in the country. For dessert lovers, there's Boice Bros Dairy, a dairy shop and ice cream parlor that has already passed its centennial. It's also another winner from the 2021 Chronogrammies, taking first place in the ice cream stand category.
For those looking for something upscale, head to Restaurant Kinsley. The Hotel Kinsley restaurant is run by chef Zak Pelaccio, who previously won a James Beard Award for best chef at Fish & Game. Afterward, you can grab a cocktail at Stockade Tavern, described by one Google reviewer as "the perfect cocktail lounge."
More places to eat in Kingston, New York
While chasing accolades isn't a bad way to narrow down your dining itinerary, one of the much-missed Anthony Bourdain's tips for finding the best local eats is to check the recommendations of local blogs. When in doubt, follow the locals. You can also scour ranking sites and reviews to find something that comes highly recommended.
As for the best restaurants in Kingston, several names often come up. Fabulous Lola is best known for its wood-fired pizzas, while craft beer fans might want to check out Kingston Standard, where you can pair your brew with oysters. Rosie General offers an all-day menu with specialty breakfast sandwiches and deli faves like pastrami on rye, and Moonburger delights vegetarians and carnivores alike with veggie smash burgers made with Impossible meat. For Asian food, spots like Kyoto Sushi and First Capital Poke Bar are local favorites. If you're staying in an Airbnb instead of a hotel, you can stock up on fresh baked goods for the mornings at Kingston Bread + Bar. In the waterfront district, seafood lovers enjoy a riverside view while dining at Mariner's Harbor.
From its cozy cafes to award-winning concepts, Kingston is a must-visit destination for foodies. This underrated riverside city will not only impress your tastebuds, but it's also just under a two-hour drive from New York City and less crowded than other touristy spots. There is a lot to love here, and most of it is delicious.