New York's First Capital Is An Underrated Riverside City Full Of Award-Winning Eateries

Did you know that Albany was not New York's first capital? In 1777, a little place called Kingston received the privilege of being named the state's capital. The city's origins go back even further to 1652 when it was settled by Dutch people looking for a new life. If you're looking for history in New York state, Kingston is your place.

Just under 100 miles north of New York City along the Hudson River, Kingston is chock full of historical sites. You'll find the oldest intersection in the U.S., homes from before the American Revolution, ancient sites like the Old Dutch Church (the original structure dates back to 1660), public buildings like the Ulster County Courthouse built in 1818, and more. Even so, this city is often overlooked by tourists in New York state, who are more likely to visit the Big Apple, Niagara Falls, the Finger Lakes, or head further upstate for some outdoorsy action in the Adirondacks.

Aside from its appeal to history buffs, foodie tourists also won't want to miss out on this riverside city. Kingston is home to some top-rated restaurants, from the award-winning Santa Fe to the James Beard Award-nominated Top Taste, a Jamaican spot helmed by a husband and wife duo. But that's just the start; you can eat your way through this underrated riverside town without missing a beat.

