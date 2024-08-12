Enjoy Bali Vibes Without The Crowds At This Lesser-Visited Tropical Island With Golden Beaches
Southeast Asia is lush with gorgeous coastlines, and Bali is one of the most popular destinations for visitors wanting to bask in the region's scenic beaches. However, while you may have pictured a calm, picture-perfect seaside experience, the ground reality of Bali is a little different due to the heavy tourist footfall. Many of the Indonesian island's most popular beaches — Canggu, Kuta, Seminyak, Nusa Dua — are overrun with tourists and the associated soulless hotels, water sports, high prices, and general hustle and bustle. The underwhelming experience has spread to other destinations, with some of Bali's iconic cultural spots also becoming tourist traps.
While there are hacks to avoid crowds at busy beaches, if the idealist in you doesn't want to compromise on that vision of relaxing on a pristine beach, Sri Lanka is a splendid alternative to Bali that often goes under the radar. Situated in the Indian Ocean just off the southern tip of India, this pearl-shaped island nation encompasses many of the charms that draw people to Bali. Whether you're looking to surf, dive, party, or just sit back and watch scenic sunsets, there's a golden beach for you along the country's 800-mile-odd coastline. In comparison, Bali's coastline measures about 370 miles. Sri Lanka also has a rich trove of wildlife, culture, and even hilly terrain for hiking enthusiasts. Best of all, you get to experience the country's charms without having to deal with tourist crowds.
Sri Lanka's beaches are gorgeous, varied, and (usually) uncrowded
Sri Lanka's southern, western, and eastern coasts offer a variety of seaside experiences. The south and west have the largest concentration of popular beaches, which is to be expected as the country's capital, Colombo, and its largest international airport are situated in the region. However, even here, you can find picturesque beaches that are much less touristy than those in Bali.
Just over an hour's drive away from Colombo is Bentota Beach, a scenic section of coastline with soft sand and clear water that's great for taking a dip and snorkeling. Further down the coast, past Hikkaduwa Beach, which is known for its nightlife, and the bustling Unawatuna Beach, is Mirissa, the country's tranquil southernmost beach. In addition to the watercolor-painting-like sunsets, you can also go whale watching.
While Sri Lanka's tropical beaches are best visited during the dry season between December and April, the country's east coast comes alive between April and September. Therefore, no matter what month you visit Sri Lanka, there are in-season beaches available. Arugam Bay is one such laid-back surfer beach on the eastern coast that has decent surf and even better cocktails. Further north, Trincomalee has some of the country's most pristine beaches. Dotted with coral reefs submerged in crystal clear waters and home to hundreds of species of tropical fish, reef sharks, and turtles, Pigeon Island National Park in Trincomalee is a hidden gem for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.
Sri Lanka's diversity is comparable to Bali's, plus there's wildlife
Like Bali, Sri Lanka allows you to soak in some culture and explore lush tropical hills in its interior. Partly because of the island's compact size, getting around is easy and pocket-friendly through local bus and train networks. Alternatively, private taxis are also not too expensive. For context, traveling from Colombo, which is in the southwest, to Trincomalee in the northeast (essentially going diagonally across the country) takes under six hours by road. There are also daily flights by the local carrier Cinnamon Air.
Sri Lanka is dotted with ancient Hindu and Buddhist sites and architectural marvels like the Sigiriya rock fortress and the Dambulla cave temples, both of which are UNESCO-recognized heritage sites. The country's hilly interior features Sri Lanka's answer to Bali's sunrise mountain hike. Adam's Peak, which visitors scale in the wee hours of the morning, offers surreal sunrise views amidst the clouds.
Sri Lanka's tropical wildlife, including hundreds of bird species, can be experienced in one of its 28 national parks. Elephant lovers can visit Uda Walawe National Park or one of the many ethically run elephant orphanages to get up close with the gentle giants. Yala National Park, arguably the country's most popular wildlife destination, offers the chance to see a plethora of tropical wildlife, including the region's famed leopards and even a dancing peacock or two.