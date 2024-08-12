Enjoy Bali Vibes Without The Crowds At This Lesser-Visited Tropical Island With Golden Beaches

Southeast Asia is lush with gorgeous coastlines, and Bali is one of the most popular destinations for visitors wanting to bask in the region's scenic beaches. However, while you may have pictured a calm, picture-perfect seaside experience, the ground reality of Bali is a little different due to the heavy tourist footfall. Many of the Indonesian island's most popular beaches — Canggu, Kuta, Seminyak, Nusa Dua — are overrun with tourists and the associated soulless hotels, water sports, high prices, and general hustle and bustle. The underwhelming experience has spread to other destinations, with some of Bali's iconic cultural spots also becoming tourist traps.

Advertisement

While there are hacks to avoid crowds at busy beaches, if the idealist in you doesn't want to compromise on that vision of relaxing on a pristine beach, Sri Lanka is a splendid alternative to Bali that often goes under the radar. Situated in the Indian Ocean just off the southern tip of India, this pearl-shaped island nation encompasses many of the charms that draw people to Bali. Whether you're looking to surf, dive, party, or just sit back and watch scenic sunsets, there's a golden beach for you along the country's 800-mile-odd coastline. In comparison, Bali's coastline measures about 370 miles. Sri Lanka also has a rich trove of wildlife, culture, and even hilly terrain for hiking enthusiasts. Best of all, you get to experience the country's charms without having to deal with tourist crowds.

Advertisement