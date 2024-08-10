This Picturesque Island Is A Romantic Vermont Getaway For Outdoor Lovers

While the Green Mountains may embody the very name of Vermont — a portmanteau of the French words "vert" (green) and 'mont" (mountain) — they also obscure the coastal experiences in and around Lake Champlain, which forms the western border of the state. As the sixth largest lake in the United States, it often feels more like a sea, an impression underscored by its archipelago of islands. There are just over 70 islands in its waters, with the largest located in Grand Isle County, about a half-hour drive north of Burlington and a little over an hour from Montpelier, a city that will remind visitors of France. For much of the state's early history, these islands were the domain of farms and orchards, with tourism more focused on the mountainous ski villages on the mainland. Today, even more couples cross the sandbar to seek the summer side of Vermont.

As with most tourism in Vermont, the Grand Isle region focuses primarily on outdoor experiences. This comes to a peak in the summer, with ample opportunities for kayaking, camping, boating, and fishing to be found along its tranquil shores. In autumn, tourism turns along with the leaves into apple picking as the state becomes one of the most romantic fall honeymoon destinations. When the snow begins to fall, the cross-country skiing picks up, even extending onto the lake if it freezes. These activities all get a boost from a growing selection of breweries, wineries, and restaurants, which make great pit stops for another favorite romantic summer activity on the islands: Cruising the pastoral landscapes with the windows down and tunes up while holding hands with your significant other.

