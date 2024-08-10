This Picturesque Island Is A Romantic Vermont Getaway For Outdoor Lovers
While the Green Mountains may embody the very name of Vermont — a portmanteau of the French words "vert" (green) and 'mont" (mountain) — they also obscure the coastal experiences in and around Lake Champlain, which forms the western border of the state. As the sixth largest lake in the United States, it often feels more like a sea, an impression underscored by its archipelago of islands. There are just over 70 islands in its waters, with the largest located in Grand Isle County, about a half-hour drive north of Burlington and a little over an hour from Montpelier, a city that will remind visitors of France. For much of the state's early history, these islands were the domain of farms and orchards, with tourism more focused on the mountainous ski villages on the mainland. Today, even more couples cross the sandbar to seek the summer side of Vermont.
As with most tourism in Vermont, the Grand Isle region focuses primarily on outdoor experiences. This comes to a peak in the summer, with ample opportunities for kayaking, camping, boating, and fishing to be found along its tranquil shores. In autumn, tourism turns along with the leaves into apple picking as the state becomes one of the most romantic fall honeymoon destinations. When the snow begins to fall, the cross-country skiing picks up, even extending onto the lake if it freezes. These activities all get a boost from a growing selection of breweries, wineries, and restaurants, which make great pit stops for another favorite romantic summer activity on the islands: Cruising the pastoral landscapes with the windows down and tunes up while holding hands with your significant other.
The top Grand Isle experiences
The main access road to Grand Isle crosses from Sand Bar State Park, but a more memorable approach comes at the southern tip of South Hero, where the 13.4-mile Island Line Trail — one of Vermont's top attractions — links to the island via a bike ferry. From here, bikers can head north along breathtaking trails, catching their breath at several great spots like Snow Farm Vineyard at Crescent Bay, which features a tasting room and huge outdoor patio overlooking the mountains and vineyard. As South Hero is prime apple country, orchards like AllenHolm and Hackett's attract visitors throughout the year, but especially during fall. Closer to the causeway, you can find Two Heroes Brewery. For maximum romance, pack all these into a picnic basket and bring it to White's Beach for romantic nibbles.
The more rustic and rural area around the towns of Grand Isle and North Hero is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts who can hike, camp, fish, and bird watch to their heart's content at Grand Isle State Park, Pelots Point Nature Area, and Butternut Hill Natural Area. Grand Isle is one of Vermont's best fishing spots, especially for bass, pike, and perch. History fans should stop at Hyde Log Cabin, built in 1783 by Jedidiah Hyde, a Green Mountain Boy. It is open to visitors periodically throughout the year. See more of Vermont's early colonial history at St Anne's Shrine in Isle Le Motte. Here, French soldiers built a fort and chapel dedicated to St. Anne in 1666, making it a religious pilgrimage today. Next, stop at Alburg Golf Links, where the hilltop clubhouse offers great views of greens and lake, and the onsite restaurant Kraemer & Kin serves lunch and house-brewed beer on the balcony.
What to know before you go
As a rural area of a rural state, Grand Isle County offers limited infrastructure. The few roads are narrow, including those connecting to the island from the north and south, which can lead to tourist traffic jams in the high tourist season. While the region does offer an increasing number of dining options — including Folino's Pizza, Bravo Zulu, and the Island Hub — it's still a great idea to pack food and drinks ahead of time, especially as there's only one small supermarket in the area. Nor will you find posh hotels with all the fixings, but rather campgrounds, cabins, and inns like Shore Acres Inn, Camp Skyland, and The North Hero House. If that's an issue, higher-end hotels can be found in the Burlington area.
As any local will tell you, the most important thing to pack might be bug spray. In Vermont, a walk in the woods without it during the summer can lose you pints of blood to mosquitoes, black flies, and deer flies. Ticks are also a growing danger, making skin checks after hikes a good idea. This goes for pets, too. Be sure to pack the right footwear and clothing for hiking, especially as paths are often rough and made more so by foul weather. While enjoying the nature, also show it respect, as fox, mink, skunk, deer, and coyote are abundant. When in the water, watch out for boats, as the bays zoom with almost every type.