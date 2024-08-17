The Underrated European Country Offering A Mediterranean Vacation Like Greece Without Crowds
Greece is located in southeastern Europe, making up part of the Mediterranean alongside countries like Italy, Spain, France, Egypt, and Morocco. Greece is one of the most visited and best-rated thanks to its rich history, beautiful islands, safety, food, and weather. Of course, this popularity comes with a price — crowds and crowds of tourists.
If you want to experience the beauty of the Mediterranean and deal with fewer people for a much lower price, there's a delightful, underrated option to the north: Albania. It's the perfect alternative destination to Greece, as it's a quieter place to travel yet still provides similar attractions. In 2021, 5.52 million people visited here. Meanwhile, Greece nearly triples the number of tourists, having 14.71 million in the same year. Albania is also the less expensive option, and a hotel here often costs no more than $50 a night, while Greece can put you back about $100 for a similar room.
Greece has been a bustling tourist destination for centuries and really started to flourish from the 1960s onwards. After gaining independence, the country began to promote its ancient history and build hotels to entice tourists. Albania hasn't had the same opportunity to draw in guests and promote its own fascinating past, only breaking free of an isolationist communist regime in the '90s. Additionally, tourism wasn't promoted immediately, and it wasn't until 2019 that Albania started to fight its questionable reputation with media campaigns.
Albanian beaches are just as beautiful
Those who visit Greece for the crystal clear waters and a relaxing time on the beach will find certain areas in Albania offer similar experiences, especially in the south where the two countries share a border. While the beaches of both countries serve up that magnificent Mediterranean feel, Albania's stretches of sand come out the winner simply because there are fewer people to block the scenery. While Greece does offer some more out-of-the-way and relatively unknown waterfront spots like the typically uncrowded Tinos or Astypalaia (which is full of secluded beaches), these areas are growing more and more popular every year. Heavy crowds make it harder to get into certain areas, hotels, and events, creating a far less relaxing vacation.
Albania has gorgeous islets, and they're usually not as busy as those in Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean. The Ksamil Islets feature scenery and breathtaking waters similar to many of Greece's picturesque islands. Sarandë is another stunning coastal destination with a public beach right in the center of town. For those who want to play in the water but not necessarily the beach, The Blue Eye — a spring full of cool and clear freshwater — is just a 30-minute drive from Sarandë.
The culture and history are just as interesting to explore
While the marvelous Mediterranean beaches are one of Albania's main draws, the country's fascinating history is also worth exploring. Its tourist sites might not be as famous as Greece's Parthenon and the other iconic buildings, but Albania's historical attractions more than hold their own. Berat and Gjirokastër are two cities listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites due to their cultural significance and impressive Ottoman Empire-era architecture. The archaeological site Butrint, also a part of UNESCO, is another place worth visiting, revealing evidence of communities dating back to 50,000 B.C.
For those who enjoy traveling during the colder months or to larger cities, Tirana should be one of your top destinations. It's the country's capital, and much of the city stays open and bustling even during the coldest times of the year. While tourism in Greece is a year-round endeavor with winter events and views for tourists, Albania's tourism sector is much less active throughout the colder season, leaving only places like the capital open to visit. Still, there's plenty to do with dozens of museums, clubs, bars, and scenic streets covering the city, not to mention the curious concrete military bunkers that have been attracting attention for decades. Designed as shelters, many have been converted into museums, cafes, and more. Albania might not get as much attention as Greece, but it is a magnificent destination in its own right.