The Underrated European Country Offering A Mediterranean Vacation Like Greece Without Crowds

Greece is located in southeastern Europe, making up part of the Mediterranean alongside countries like Italy, Spain, France, Egypt, and Morocco. Greece is one of the most visited and best-rated thanks to its rich history, beautiful islands, safety, food, and weather. Of course, this popularity comes with a price — crowds and crowds of tourists.

If you want to experience the beauty of the Mediterranean and deal with fewer people for a much lower price, there's a delightful, underrated option to the north: Albania. It's the perfect alternative destination to Greece, as it's a quieter place to travel yet still provides similar attractions. In 2021, 5.52 million people visited here. Meanwhile, Greece nearly triples the number of tourists, having 14.71 million in the same year. Albania is also the less expensive option, and a hotel here often costs no more than $50 a night, while Greece can put you back about $100 for a similar room.

Greece has been a bustling tourist destination for centuries and really started to flourish from the 1960s onwards. After gaining independence, the country began to promote its ancient history and build hotels to entice tourists. Albania hasn't had the same opportunity to draw in guests and promote its own fascinating past, only breaking free of an isolationist communist regime in the '90s. Additionally, tourism wasn't promoted immediately, and it wasn't until 2019 that Albania started to fight its questionable reputation with media campaigns.

