Avoid California's Beach Crowds At This Underrated, Coastal Small Town With A Stunning Pier
California's many beach towns are bustling with visitors, including Huntington Beach in Orange County. The Southern California destination is considered a dangerous spot to swim, but that doesn't stop tourists from flocking to the renowned Huntington Beach Pier. However, less than 20 minutes away is Seal Beach, a quieter must-visit location in the Orange County area. Situated next to Long Beach, this historical coastal town receives less than 2 million visitors a year (via CalOpps) and only encompasses 13.1 square miles.
But don't let its small size fool you. Seal Beach is known for its wooden pier, which measures at 1,865 feet, making it one of the longest in the Golden State. This landmark is a favorite among reviewers on Tripadvisor. One individual stated, "What a nice pier that extends way out over the ocean ... there are not a lot of people here. It seems to be a very well-kept item in [S]eal Beach."
Another said, "Seal Beach is beautiful and has lovely powdery sand and the view of the beach from the pier is lovely. I would highly recommend visiting the pier at Sunset to catch those colourful views." Adding to its allure is Eisenhower Park, a grassy area located at the pier's entrance. The pier also has a playground for little ones to enjoy. Across from the pier is Main Street, a walkable neighborhood in Seal Beach's Old Town.
Shop locally on Seal Beach's Main Street
Seal Beach's Main Street offers a slice of Americana to visitors. Think quaint small boutiques on three tree-lined blocks. Simply put, you won't find any big-box retailers here. After promenading along the pier, spend the rest of the day perusing Main Street's quirky stores. At Main Street Mercantile, visitors can shop for women's clothing, accessories, and gifts. Those looking for unique home decor must stop at Jennings & Allen. The store sells handmade goods, including woven bowls, made in destinations like Guatemala and Namibia.
If you love gifting handcrafted bath and body products for yourself or loved ones, head to Forest Nymphs. Here, visitors will find an array of vegan soap, candles, and perfumes, amongst other things. As one saying goes, you can never have enough plants. If you agree with this mantra, check out Brita's Old Town Gardens. The picturesque nursery is a cottagecore dream come true.
Fittingly, Seal Beach's Main Street is home to a few antique shops, including Reimagined Vintage & Fine Collectibles selling everything from houseware to jewelry. If you need a caffeine boost while exploring Seal Beach, there is not a Starbucks on Main Street, but there is Bogart's Coffee House and Javatinis Espresso. The former is conveniently located directly across from the Seal Beach Pier.
Where to eat and stay in Seal Beach
Visitors in need of a proper meal in Seal Beach will find that there are plenty of dining options on Main Street and the surrounding area. Seal Beach Grill is the place to go in town if you're craving a burger, wings, and brews. If you happen to visit Seal Beach earlier in the day, The Crema Cafe is a breakfast and brunch staple. The eatery serves burritos, sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, and much more. If you're craving Asian food, Rocharin Thai Bistro, located a short walk away from Main Street offers dishes like pad thai and tom yum soup.
As for where to stay, The Pacific Inn is top-rated on Tripadvisor and is within walking distance of the Seal Beach Pier and Main Street. The pet-friendly hotel features an outdoor pool and provides guests with a complimentary breakfast. A similar but more luxurious alternative is the Ayres Hotel. However, note that the three-star establishment is a few miles away from the coast.
Keep in mind that if you're driving to Seal Beach, paid parking is offered on Main Street and at the pier. If you park on the street, be mindful of parking restrictions. Looking for more things to do in the area? Take a nature walk on the Electric Avenue Greenbelt, located off of Main Street. Furthermore, Seal Beach is minutes away from Sunset Beach, one of California's widest stretches of soft sand and Bolsa Chica State Beach, a stunning California Destination.