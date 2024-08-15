Avoid California's Beach Crowds At This Underrated, Coastal Small Town With A Stunning Pier

California's many beach towns are bustling with visitors, including Huntington Beach in Orange County. The Southern California destination is considered a dangerous spot to swim, but that doesn't stop tourists from flocking to the renowned Huntington Beach Pier. However, less than 20 minutes away is Seal Beach, a quieter must-visit location in the Orange County area. Situated next to Long Beach, this historical coastal town receives less than 2 million visitors a year (via CalOpps) and only encompasses 13.1 square miles.

Advertisement

But don't let its small size fool you. Seal Beach is known for its wooden pier, which measures at 1,865 feet, making it one of the longest in the Golden State. This landmark is a favorite among reviewers on Tripadvisor. One individual stated, "What a nice pier that extends way out over the ocean ... there are not a lot of people here. It seems to be a very well-kept item in [S]eal Beach."

Another said, "Seal Beach is beautiful and has lovely powdery sand and the view of the beach from the pier is lovely. I would highly recommend visiting the pier at Sunset to catch those colourful views." Adding to its allure is Eisenhower Park, a grassy area located at the pier's entrance. The pier also has a playground for little ones to enjoy. Across from the pier is Main Street, a walkable neighborhood in Seal Beach's Old Town.

Advertisement