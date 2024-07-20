Explore One Of California's Widest Stretches Of Soft Sand At This Beautiful, Free Beach
There is nothing more perfect than a beach day in the summer. It's even better if the beach you choose is in southern California where the lifestyle is laid back, the sand is soft and fluffy, and there is plenty to do. The cherry on top of this sandy sundae is when you find a beach with free parking and no admission. Just about 40 miles south of the stars along Hollywood Boulevard is the Huntington Beach area where you'll find Sunset Beach. One of the widest beaches in California, Sunset Beach is a 1.5-mile-long expanse of sand and sun.
There are plenty of amenities at this lovely location, as well as a long, 14-acre grass park running parallel to the ocean behind the line of houses on the shore. It's got a paved path to enjoy, a playground for the kids, and a great little town right there for snacks and supplies. You're only 20 miles east of Disneyland Resort and its less-expensive (and really fun) alternative, Knott's Berry Farm. If the long stretch of sand isn't enough of a walk for you, you can continue on to Bolsa Chica State Beach for more family fun, or keep going down Huntington Beach to the Santa Ana River. We know you're going to love it.
The amenities at Sunset Beach
There is plenty of parking at the public Sunset Beach, which is two blocks west of the famous Pacific Coast Highway. You can park along the strip between North and South Pacific Avenue right behind the line of beachfront homes. You'll also find a large parking lot at the south end. Sunset Beach is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., so there is tons of time for activities. Since that crosses a few meals, it's good to know that you're right by lots of little shops so you can grab food for a beach picnic. Depending on tides and the weather, you may have some great waves for surfing or bodyboarding.
This wide beach has a ton of room so you're very likely to nab a great spot and even find space for things like beach volleyball. There are restrooms at Sunset Beach, as well as outdoor showers and benches from which to watch the sun drop below the horizon. It's right in the name, of course. There are lifeguards stationed on the beach at peak times, so you can swim with peace of mind.
If you've been to a beach in southern California, you've likely watched kiteboarding, particularly in the evening when the wind picks up. If you're not familiar, a kiteboard is sort of a surfboard with a giant kite attached and it takes some arm strength. It's stunning to watch as the boards can get lifted up and blown over into the water with the wind.
The walking path and things to do right by Sunset Beach
Behind the beach along Pacific Avenue runs Linear Park, which has a long, paved walking area and a number of restrooms. This is where you'll find a playground at the south end for the kids if they still have energy to burn off after running in the sand and waves. You can also rent bicycles and take the 8.3-mile long Huntington Beach Bike Trail, which runs parallel to the ocean. Another idea if you need to dry out a bit is a self-guided walking tour around the Sunset Beach area. The route is on the website (as well as spots to get a free map) and it takes you through a number of locations like a WWII Coast Guard lookout, the water tower from 1940, Caslin's "Original" Castle from 1924, where illegal liquor was stored during Prohibition, and more.
You're by the ocean, and that means marine life. You can make your Sunset Beach trip a full day adventure with a whale and dolphin-watching cruise. You might see blue whales, gray whales, humpbacks, finbacks and more as well as several dolphin species. Prices start around $21 per person for around 120 minutes. If you want to go a bit further afield, Sunset Beach is a little over 30 minutes from the Port of Long Beach where you can get an hour-long ferry to Catalina Island, which might as well be the Amalfi Coast of Italy right in southern California.