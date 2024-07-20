Explore One Of California's Widest Stretches Of Soft Sand At This Beautiful, Free Beach

There is plenty of parking at the public Sunset Beach, which is two blocks west of the famous Pacific Coast Highway. You can park along the strip between North and South Pacific Avenue right behind the line of beachfront homes. You'll also find a large parking lot at the south end. Sunset Beach is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., so there is tons of time for activities. Since that crosses a few meals, it's good to know that you're right by lots of little shops so you can grab food for a beach picnic. Depending on tides and the weather, you may have some great waves for surfing or bodyboarding.

This wide beach has a ton of room so you're very likely to nab a great spot and even find space for things like beach volleyball. There are restrooms at Sunset Beach, as well as outdoor showers and benches from which to watch the sun drop below the horizon. It's right in the name, of course. There are lifeguards stationed on the beach at peak times, so you can swim with peace of mind.

If you've been to a beach in southern California, you've likely watched kiteboarding, particularly in the evening when the wind picks up. If you're not familiar, a kiteboard is sort of a surfboard with a giant kite attached and it takes some arm strength. It's stunning to watch as the boards can get lifted up and blown over into the water with the wind.

