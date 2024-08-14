The Best Village To Stay In Italy's Cinque Terre Based On What You Want

Cinque Terre can be found on a gorgeous stretch of the Italian Riviera. Close to the lapping waves, you'll find pastel buildings seemingly climbing the rocky cliffside. This vibrant block of color is made up of five distinct villages, each with a slightly different flavor. If you're exploring the region, you can easily visit them all by train or by hiking – but if you want to explore them in the morning or evening when it's not so crowded, you should choose one to spend the night in. To do that, consider what you're most excited about doing, seeing, tasting, and experiencing on your trip.

One of the best ways to plan your trip to Europe is by choosing where to visit based on your interests. If you're hoping to spend your vacation lounging on a sandy beach, you should head to Monterosso. If you're looking for a more quaint, small town experience under the shadow of a medieval castle, try Vernazza. To be surrounded by the most picturesque settings, Manarola might be right for you. Corniglia is the perfect spot for fit nature lovers to get their heart rate up, while if you're hoping to spend your evening relaxing and looking at a romantic sunset and then checking out the local nightlife, you might prefer Riomaggiore.