The Best Village To Stay In Italy's Cinque Terre Based On What You Want
Cinque Terre can be found on a gorgeous stretch of the Italian Riviera. Close to the lapping waves, you'll find pastel buildings seemingly climbing the rocky cliffside. This vibrant block of color is made up of five distinct villages, each with a slightly different flavor. If you're exploring the region, you can easily visit them all by train or by hiking – but if you want to explore them in the morning or evening when it's not so crowded, you should choose one to spend the night in. To do that, consider what you're most excited about doing, seeing, tasting, and experiencing on your trip.
One of the best ways to plan your trip to Europe is by choosing where to visit based on your interests. If you're hoping to spend your vacation lounging on a sandy beach, you should head to Monterosso. If you're looking for a more quaint, small town experience under the shadow of a medieval castle, try Vernazza. To be surrounded by the most picturesque settings, Manarola might be right for you. Corniglia is the perfect spot for fit nature lovers to get their heart rate up, while if you're hoping to spend your evening relaxing and looking at a romantic sunset and then checking out the local nightlife, you might prefer Riomaggiore.
Beachgoers should choose Monterosso
Beachy, beautiful Monterosso al Mare is the biggest of the five villages, and it has plenty to love. You can explore its winding medieval streets, see an Anthony Van Dyck painting in one of its churches, and eat authentic Italian food in its quaint, locally owned restaurants. For many, this is an easy choice simply because, although Cinque Terre is famous for straddling the rocky hills along the coast, Monterosso is the most car-friendly and has fairly level terrain, so you won't have to flex your hiking muscles just to visit. That said, the most popular things to do here are on the beach.
To access the beach side of Monterosso al Mare, you're going to have to walk through a tunnel from the old town. When you emerge into the sunlight, you'll find yourself in the most classic Riviera beach town you could hope for. Parts of this village look like a classic resort with rows of colorful, striped umbrellas on the sandy beach, so you can sit in the shade while looking out at the gorgeous blue water of the Riviera. If you visit Italy at the best time of year, you can enjoy swimming in the warm water.
Find a bustling fairytale in popular Vernazza
If you love being in the middle of the hustle and bustle and are looking for some unbeatable views in a beautiful town, you'll adore Vernazza. While this might be a little village, today many describe Vernazza as the most crowded in Cinque Terre. Its main street, which takes you from the train to a little harbor on the sea, hosts a street market on Tuesday mornings, where you'll find it lined with market stalls selling everything from clothes to fresh-cut flowers.
The pastel buildings stretch out along the water, but high above, you'll see lush green hills with topographical lines cut out of them, creating what looks almost like a long set of stairs all the way up to the top, where olives and grapes grow. What will really make you feel like you're in a fairy tale, though, is the medieval fortress nearby. From the village, you can see Doria Castle on a rocky outcropping. In the past, this tower kept the people of Cinque Terre safe from pirates.
History buffs will love picturesque Manarola
The incredible village of Manarola dates back to 1261. Once it was a stopping point for ancient Romans on long journeys, and visitors still flock to this beautiful place to take a break. When you walk across the stone bridges and walkways in this village, you are walking in the footsteps of travelers who have been coming here for centuries.
Some have argued that Manarola is the most beautiful of all the villages in Cinque Terre, and it's definitely possible. While it's not as beachy, visitors to Manarola can sunbathe on the rugged rocks along the coast and swim in the waves. You'll even see people leaping off the little cliffs into the water below. For history lovers, though, you may get more out of visiting one of the fascinating cemeteries here. If you hike high into the hills, you'll find the final resting places of villagers from decades past overlooking the sea. Just make sure to be quiet and respectful as you explore — these fascinating sites are still in use today, and you'll be among locals paying respect to their loved ones.
Hikers seeking peace and quiet choose Corniglia
While the rest of Cinque Terre can get crowded, this tiny village stays mostly quiet and calm. If you are willing to work for your dream destination, you can consider whether or not Corniglia is right for you. There is a shuttle bus from the train station that can take you here, but the traditional way of reaching the village is via a staircase hike with 382 steps. You might be exhausted when you arrive, but you'll be rewarded by beautiful views of the villages and waves below, some of the most authentic restaurant experiences you can have while traveling in this region, and some of the best Italian wines you'll taste on your travels.
There are opportunities for hiking in all of the villages of Cinque Terre, considering it's certainly the most beautiful way of getting from village to village, but Corniglia has some of the best. One relatively easy path that leads from cool, breezy Corniglia to its neighbor Vernazza has the best views of the ocean, while another more-challenging route to Manarola takes you by scenic vineyards, along the mountainside, and through a national park forest.
Honeymoon and party in Riomaggiore
Riomaggiore has gotten a reputation for being the most romantic village in Cinque Terre because it is believed to have the most beautiful sunset views in the region. Whether you're looking to have your honeymoon here or rent an apartment and party with your friends, this is the perfect place to have fun when the sun sets. If you want to enjoy some music and stay up late dancing while looking out at incredible sea views, you can't go wrong with this vibrant village.
If you are looking for a romantic trip, you and your love can walk together along Via dell'Amore, or The Path of Love, but note you'll need to book a guided tour after a landslide closed the pathway for a decade. While the village's Main Street can be a little steep for some, this pretty hike is flat and even, and shows off the very best views that the region has to offer. If you and your partner would rather get your hearts pumping with adrenaline, you might also want to check out Via Beccara. This hike, which ends in Manarola, takes you away from Riomaggiore and over the mountain peak.