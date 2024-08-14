The Popular Island With The Most Shark Attacks In All Of Hawaii

With the exception of bears, there is perhaps no creature that gets more press when it attacks humans than sharks. We have weeks dedicated to them on television, movie franchises where each sequel is worse than the last, and countless social media videos giving sharks more attention than they probably ever wanted. For beachgoers in Hawaii, it's always at the back of their mind, even if shark attacks are ultimately rare. But it may be a little more in mind in Maui, where there are more attacks than anywhere else in Hawaii.

According to the International Shark Attack File compiled by the University of Florida, since 1828, the island has been home to 73 confirmed unprovoked attacks, with Oaha coming in at a distant second of 42. On a global scale, shark attacks have risen slightly, with 69 bites and 10 deaths in 2023, which respectively is a few more of each than the five-year average between 2018 and 2022.

Still, when it comes to Hawaii, a difference of more than 30 attacks around one particular island — even it's over the course of almost 200 years — is unlikely to be a random occurrence. And so a team of researchers set out to determine why.