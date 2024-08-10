Is Disney World Actually Demolishing Part Of Animal Kingdom? Here's What We Know

Walt Disney World is a place of magic where nostalgia comes to the forefront of a day at the parks — especially if you know them well. Whether you're an Animal Kingdom fan or not, big changes can impact how one experiences Disney World. Now that the demolition of an Animal Kingdom section is imminent, fans are wondering how long they have to enjoy Dinoland USA before it goes extinct.

Opened in 1998, after Disney opened its now worst-rated theme park less than a decade earlier, Animal Kingdom became the fourth element of the Disney World property. Inspired by Walt Disney's love of wildlife, the park came to represent life on Earth from the past and present. That's why conservation plays a huge role there. Animal Kingdom is also the hottest park at Walt Disney World, so be sure not to make this big packing mistake. Its theming may be why so many people have mixed feelings about Dinoland; some say the zone is tacky and doesn't fit Animal Kingdom's overall aesthetic

Disney constructed the Dinoland section in part to celebrate its 2000 film "Dinosaur," and to have a place for Sue the T-Rex's skeleton, which ultimately was sold to the Field Museum, per Theme Park Insider. Now, two decades years later, fans and critics alike are wondering what's going to become of this oft-forgotten segment of Animal Kingdom.

