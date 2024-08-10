Is Disney World Actually Demolishing Part Of Animal Kingdom? Here's What We Know
Walt Disney World is a place of magic where nostalgia comes to the forefront of a day at the parks — especially if you know them well. Whether you're an Animal Kingdom fan or not, big changes can impact how one experiences Disney World. Now that the demolition of an Animal Kingdom section is imminent, fans are wondering how long they have to enjoy Dinoland USA before it goes extinct.
Opened in 1998, after Disney opened its now worst-rated theme park less than a decade earlier, Animal Kingdom became the fourth element of the Disney World property. Inspired by Walt Disney's love of wildlife, the park came to represent life on Earth from the past and present. That's why conservation plays a huge role there. Animal Kingdom is also the hottest park at Walt Disney World, so be sure not to make this big packing mistake. Its theming may be why so many people have mixed feelings about Dinoland; some say the zone is tacky and doesn't fit Animal Kingdom's overall aesthetic
Disney constructed the Dinoland section in part to celebrate its 2000 film "Dinosaur," and to have a place for Sue the T-Rex's skeleton, which ultimately was sold to the Field Museum, per Theme Park Insider. Now, two decades years later, fans and critics alike are wondering what's going to become of this oft-forgotten segment of Animal Kingdom.
Dinoland will become Tropical Americas
During Destination D23 In 2023, Disney announced that Dinoland USA would be transformed into a new Tropical Americas area. Since then, more information has come out about the renovation. It will tie both "Encanto" and Indiana Jones into the area's new theming. That includes the Dinosaur ride being refurbished into an Indiana Jones attraction similar to the one in Disneyland.
Imagineering chief Bruce Vaughn said this new area will represent "basically the northern part of South America stretching up into Central America," per Blog Mickey. In that sense, the area will fit in with Animal Kingdom's other sections, which are categorized as Asia and Africa (Pandora — The World of Avatar notwithstanding). At the time of this writing, no additional official details about the upcoming "Encanto" attractions have been released.
There is still not a confirmed date for Dinoland's closure. However, outlets have reported trees being removed around the Dinosaur ride, which signals imminent construction efforts to changeover the attraction. Given that Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can pick up an exclusive magnet at Chester & Hester's Dinosaur Treasures (which is in Dinoland) until September 22, the land should at least be open until then. And if you really need some non-Disney dino action after the area closes, go check out the largest known dinosaur track site.