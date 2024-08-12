11 Most Gorgeous Campgrounds In The Caribbean, According To Reviews

The Caribbean has a lot to offer travelers, especially if they follow some essential hacks for their vacation. Primed for a getaway, the area has many tourist destinations worth having on your radar, from amazing beaches to towering mountains and some of the most scintillating seas on the planet. Visitors can appreciate all that wondrous nature from the simple base of a campground. While the Caribbean has resorts dotted all across the islands, camping offers a truly uplifting, well-rounded experience.

According to The Outjoyment Report published in 2022 by Sheffield Hallam University and Liverpool John Moores University, camping provides mental health benefits. Using data from 11,000 campers and non-campers, the survey found that almost half of all campers were "happy almost every day," while only about a third of non-campers felt the same. An impressive 93% of campers chose that option of accommodation because they like the sense of connection to nature it gives them. And 88% of campers noted they went camping as a way to take a break from their daily routine.

Travelers who like the thought of taking advantage of the perks of camping in the Caribbean are in luck — the region has a nice spread of campgrounds. Checking out blogs and review sites, we have compiled a list of gorgeous options worth the effort of setting up a tent. Get ready to roll out of your sleeping bag right into a tropical paradise.

