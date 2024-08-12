11 Most Gorgeous Campgrounds In The Caribbean, According To Reviews
The Caribbean has a lot to offer travelers, especially if they follow some essential hacks for their vacation. Primed for a getaway, the area has many tourist destinations worth having on your radar, from amazing beaches to towering mountains and some of the most scintillating seas on the planet. Visitors can appreciate all that wondrous nature from the simple base of a campground. While the Caribbean has resorts dotted all across the islands, camping offers a truly uplifting, well-rounded experience.
According to The Outjoyment Report published in 2022 by Sheffield Hallam University and Liverpool John Moores University, camping provides mental health benefits. Using data from 11,000 campers and non-campers, the survey found that almost half of all campers were "happy almost every day," while only about a third of non-campers felt the same. An impressive 93% of campers chose that option of accommodation because they like the sense of connection to nature it gives them. And 88% of campers noted they went camping as a way to take a break from their daily routine.
Travelers who like the thought of taking advantage of the perks of camping in the Caribbean are in luck — the region has a nice spread of campgrounds. Checking out blogs and review sites, we have compiled a list of gorgeous options worth the effort of setting up a tent. Get ready to roll out of your sleeping bag right into a tropical paradise.
Playa Flamenco Area de Acampar - Culebra, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has a wealth of fine coastline, but for a secret island with some of the prettiest beaches in the Caribbean with no crowds, travelers should head to Culebra. Located about halfway between the east coast of Puerto Rico's main island and St. Thomas in the USVI, Culebra may be small, but it's big on beauty. You'll find nature reserves, with about one-fifth of the island set aside as part of a wildlife refuge. And don't forget the splendid beaches: places like Carlos Rosario, Tamarindo, and the jewel of them all, Flamenco.
Not only does Flamenco Beach have fine sand, clear seas, and lots of marine life just offshore, you'll also encounter rusted metal tanks that make for cool photos — a reminder of the time when the island served as a base for the U.S. Navy. Campers can enjoy this waterfront splendor by staking their pegs under the shade of pine trees or in the mangroves of Flamenco Beach. The government operates the campground there, and rates are a reasonable $20 for a spot. Best of all, the water is only steps away. The blog Cairns and Cócteles calls the experience on Flamenco, "A beach camping paradise worth the journey."
Camp St. John - Susannaberg, St John, U.S. Virgin Islands
Sitting inland in the west of the island of St. John, this campsite resides on the grounds of a former sugar plantation. It has expansive views that take in greenery and the sea. "Finding a campsite this beautiful on St. John's for this cheap seemed unreal, but it delivered," a reviewer on Google shared. "The views were spectacular and you are far enough off the main roads to have privacy and get in touch with nature."
The terrain where the tents now appear comes with a healthy dose of history. Known as Susannaberg, the estate and its sugar enterprise date back to the 1700s. A windmill tower built there in the late 1700s is one of the oldest on the island. While some parts of the plantation are no longer visible, the tower remains an attraction.
Despite its distance from the shoreline, Camp St. John's position on a hill brings the coast into focus. Unzip your tent, and you'll have the ability to survey Caneel Bay, Hawksnest Bay, the island of St. Thomas, and the Caribbean Sea as it stretches to the horizon. Campers have access to power, a bathroom, and outdoor showers.
Cane Bay Campgrounds - Christiansted, St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
The explorer Christopher Columbus once named St. Croix Santa Cruz. Over the centuries, the Dutch and the English controlled it, but today it's the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It has hills, peaks, and areas of agricultural plains, and also features a campground on its north coast, not far from Cane Bay Beach.
The location certainly impressed a reviewer on Tripadvisor, who wrote, "The campground is a truly wonderful place. You're nestled in the rain forest. Nature's symphony in the background." Guests can book nights in the on-site cabins, green wooden structures elevated on stilts or blocks off the ground located among the trees. For a similar view at a cheaper price point, travelers also have the option to reserve a raised wooden platform site, allowing them to pitch a tent while ensuring it doesn't get stuck in muddy ground.
Cinnamon Bay Resort and Campground - Great Cinnamon Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands
Another retreat in St. John, this campground finds its home on the north coast of the island, a stone's throw from Cinnamon Bay Beach. On the forum for the site VI Now, a former guest commented, "Camping just a few short steps from the beach! We grilled steaks at the camp. After dinner, for our 'dessert,' we'd take our cooler down to the beach to look at the stars and laugh and party for a couple of hours. Great endings to great days." The beach is a must-see destination in itself, a half-mile stretch of sugary white sand with palm trees behind and clear turquoise water in front.
Water sports are popular at Cinnamon Bay Resort and Campground, and snorkelers can enjoy tranquil seas and the chance to explore around a small cay located a short swim from the shore. Visitors may rent a stylish eco-tent, a basic wooden deck for a tent they bring with them, or the same deck with the resort's own tent provided. The eco-tents feel like a mix between bare-bones camping and a resort room, and come with electricity, lights, a fan, and a picnic table.
Hacienda Monte Rey Ecoturismo & Agricultura - Luquillo, Puerto Rico
This sprawling enterprise has multiple types of lodging close to the Sabana River. A reviewer on Google praised the setting, and the all-consuming sense of nature. "Beautiful campground in the rainforest! We rented two tents with beds set up for us and hammocks. We loved our site by the river and falling asleep to the sound of the coquí," they wrote, referring to a small tree frog prevalent in Puerto Rico. For those who like being in the wild without roughing it, the property offers a fully-kitted vacation home situated in Hacienda Monte Rey's 40 acres of rainforest.
Hacienda Monte Rey Ecoturismo & Agricultura also features sites for RVs, but the more adventurous individuals might opt for the tenting spots. These are situated in four different campgrounds, each with their own slice of the river for guests. The resort will also provide tents that come with air mattresses, as well as hammocks strung a few feet off the ground.
Le Domaine des Bulles - Le Vauclin, Martinique
While you can certainly use camping as a way to connect to nature, that connection sometimes stops at night when you zip up your tent and remove the view of your surroundings. The clear plastic bubbles at Le Domaine des Bulles turn that restriction on its head. These see-through spheres sit among the forest, by ponds, and near a pool, letting you peer at nature day or night.
The scenario really wowed a commenter on Tripadvisor: "Your personal area is fully fenced which ensures maximum privacy and, within these fences, a bedroom in your personal bubble, how special is that! Lying in your bed you can see the sky, the stars, parts of the environment and even some small animals e.g. lizards, toads climbing on the bubble." The orbs have a simple setup, with a bed placed atop a wooden platform and little else in them. Some sit under the shade of leaf-filled trees and others open up to clear sky. They all share direct sight to the outdoors at all hours.
Mana Kai Cabins and Camping - San Ignacio, Belize
Belize might be known for its beach resorts and rich marine life, but the Central American country offers more than just the sea. You can experience boat trips down curling rivers, grand temple sites, and, in San Ignacio, a town connected to the Mayan culture of the area. You'll also find Mana Kai Cabins and Camping in San Ignacio, which sits inland from the Caribbean Sea close to the border with Guatemala. The site is located a short walk from the center of town, near the Macal River.
"A little paradise in San Ignacio close to the market and bus station! The host is very welcoming and helps you with all your questions," a former guest wrote about Mana Kai on Booking.com. While a convenient spot, it's also peaceful, with the chance to see toucans, parrots and hummingbirds on the grounds. Lodging options range from simply-furnished cabins painted in bright, tropical colors to basic tent sites. Visitors who don't have their own tents need not worry — the property will supply them.
Pico Duarte - Dominican Republic
The Caribbean's highest mountain might not have the same following as Mount Everest, a peak full of interesting facts you might not know; however, Pico Duarte is still a formidable challenge. Topping out at more than 10,000 feet and set between a pair of national parks in the Dominican Republic, the mountain can usually be summited in a couple of days. The trek to the apex passes through swathes of mountain broadleaf, pine, and cloud forests. Completing the arduous route requires intermediate fitness at a minimum, and also involves some camping on the way,; trips with local operators usually provide a mixture of adventure and roughing it in the wild.
These guided tours don't include a campground per se, but travelers embarking on the journey will feel a certain freedom, enjoy the low-impact experience of sleeping in a tent, wake to the sounds of birdsong, and experience the sensation of fresh, crisp air in an elevated forest. And don't forget the impressive vistas. The blog Living and Working Abroad lauded the trek, stating: "The final part of the hike up to the peak is exhilarating and fantastic... The view here is simply incredible. We watched the clouds slowly roll by and witnessed the sun rise as the moon went slowly out of view on the other side of the sky. It was very peaceful and made the hike all worth it!"
Roots Bamboo Beach Resort - Negril, Jamaica
This resort sits in Negril in the west of Jamaica along one of the island's most famous strips of sand. It's a great place for sunsets and a fine spot to stay, as a guest noted on Tripadvisor: "Located on the beach right in the middle of 7-mile beach. The only dilemma we had was which direction to go each morning. Short walk into town too." Visitors can find a bed and facilities at he resort, but it features so much more.
Regular concerts with an emphasis on Roots Reggae music take place at Roots Bamboo Beach Resort, bringing in non-guests. A bar onsite provides a full drink menu, and the water is just steps away. Accommodations range from the no-frills simple category, to the more spacious deluxe suite, which comes with a view of the sea. The cheapest option is the tent site, which allows campers to find a spot right on the beach and gaze at the sunset from the comfort of their little bubble.
Shelterrock Paradise Camping - Flip 17, Curaçao
The first camping option on this former Dutch colony opened at Shelterrock Paradise in the center-north of the island. It's known, perhaps more famously, as a restaurant, with weekly Friday evening coconut and karaoke events. The proceedings combine food cooked in coconuts for an extended period over smoldering coals, with liberal bouts of hearty singing. Ingredients cater to many diets, with meat, seafood, and vegetarian choices available.
The property offers tents for guests who like the idea of enjoying a filling meal and then stumbling a few steps to their beds. You can rent the two-person tent, the only option available at press time, via Airbnb. It comes with the spare, arid views typical in interior Curaçao — think plenty of cacti punctuating the vistas all the way to the horizon. The setup certainly appealed to a reviewer on Airbnb who, in August 2024, stated, "Nice experience to sleep in the tent for a night and wake up with such beautiful surroundings!"
Three Rivers Eco Lodge - Rosalie, Dominica
Dominica, not to be mistaken for the Dominican Republic, is known for its lush interiors and abundance of nature. Of the many islands around the Caribbean, the former British colony has some of the most dense forest coverage, and is home to birds only found there. Three Rivers Eco Lodge sits in the east of Dominica, close to the Rosalie River. It spreads over land that formerly served as a banana plantation, a quiet slice of greenery that reflects the verdancy of the island overall. The lodge started off with one cottage in 2001 before gradually growing, and now offers a variety of accommodations ranging from rustic cottages and apartments in bright lime green to lodging shaped like a Tiffany blue igloo and hostel-style dorm rooms.
Those looking to travel on a shoestring budget may want to consider booking a tent. The property has glamping tents and normal tents for rent, or travelers can reserve space to pitch their own tent. Whichever option visitors choose, the nature that makes Dominica such an appealing destination will be on their doorstep. A guest on Tripadvisor wrote, "We stayed for 5 nights and we thought that was a good amount of time to relax, hike around the property, and swim. The first two nights we stayed in the tent. The best part of the tent was hearing the jungle noises at night."
Methodology
Finding the best camping spots across the Caribbean required some in-depth investigations. We started by looking at sites like TheTravel and Tripadvisor for some of the better-known locations. We then dug a little further and checked out reviews of various ranking and lodging sites, including Google and Airbnb. We supported the reviews with some first-person testimony on blogs in order to really flesh out what makes these campgrounds such good finds.