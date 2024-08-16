When Hurricane Season Occurs In Galveston, Texas (And How Serious The Risk Is)

There's a good reason that colorful cottage you booked for a getaway to Galveston Island, home to one of the country's best beaches for a family vacation, sits high up on stilts. As a barrier island, Galveston is positioned to take the brunt of storm surge during a hurricane — up to 16 feet of surge in the event of a Category 4 storm like the one in 1900 that went down in history as the Great Galveston Hurricane, still considered the worst weather disaster in US history. With winds of 145 miles per hour, it killed an estimated 6,000 people on the island.

Peak hurricane season on the Texas Gulf Coast occurs in August and September — the 1900 storm struck in September, as did 2008's Hurricane Ike — but the official season is much longer, from June 1 through November 30. That's why the local tourist industry was surprised but not unprepared on July 8, 2024, when Category 1 Hurricane Beryl roared into town so early in the season. While power outages and debris cut into tourism, scrappy Galveston was open for business again ten days later, but anyone vacationing there at the time was in for a pretty bummer summer. Does this mean you have to white-knuckle it when booking your piece of paradise within that six-month window? Not necessarily. While there is good reason to be prudent when planning your trip to the Gulf Coast (trip insurance? Great idea!), the risks are actually quite manageable.

