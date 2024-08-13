Iceland's Second-Largest City Is An Ethereal, Overlooked Gem With Fewer Crowds Than Reykjavik
Aside from being gorgeous, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, according to the Global Peace Index. So a trip to Iceland is a bucket list item for many people (it's definitely one of ours). Tourists typically have their sights set on the country's capital, Reykjavik. For one, most international flights land at Keflavik International Airport, not too far outside the city. Also, Reykjavik is the largest urban area in Iceland by a wide margin. There are a ton of things to see and do there, but it's also the most crowded city, with about 140,000 residents. Iceland's tourism scene is booming, with more than 2.2 million foreigners passing through the airport over the last year (via the Icelandic Tourist Board) — and most of them stayed in the region around Reykjavik.
But while Reykjavik is certainly a must-visit, there's an overlooked city that beckons in-the-know travelers away from the crowded capital. Many travelers say a top destination in Iceland is Akureyri, the nation's second-largest city (nicknamed "capital of North Iceland") and the home of about 18,500 residents. It has a cozy, small-town vibe compared to Reykjavik, and it's a great base for exploring the postcard-worthy landscapes of northern Iceland. With its interesting past (an Irish Viking was one of the first people to land in the region back in 890 AD), its proximity to natural gems like Eyjafjörður Fjord, and vibrant culture and culinary scenes, Akureyri might be Iceland's best-kept secret.
Why you should visit Akureyri, Iceland
Whether you love history or nature, or you're just looking to escape the crowds in Reykjavik, Akureyri is only a short flight away and well worth your attention. One of its perks is its closeness to Iceland's stunning countryside and awe-inspiring natural wonders (seriously, do not forget your camera). Akureyri offers all the amenities of a city (without the crowds), and visitors can book excursions to sites such as Iceland's Goðafoss (the "Waterfall of the gods") or the nearby Lake Mývatn area, which is teeming with geothermal activity including hot natural baths, steaming fumaroles, and the unique Dimmuborgir lava formations.
Many whale species swim in the waters around Iceland, so whale watching is a big deal here. Tours leave from Akureyri and head out into the fjord, where travelers can spot whales, dolphins, seals, and even puffins (during the summertime). With nearby bike rentals and hiking trails all around, summer is an ideal time for outdoorsy types. In the wintertime, Akureyri is a haven for winter sports, with the slopes at Mt. Hlíðarfjall offering great views and pristine powder.
Keep in mind that Iceland's weather can be intense (the wind in Iceland is no joke), so it's essential to be safe and prepared while exploring the country's rugged outdoors. Otherwise, you could end up being one of the hundreds each year who have to call Iceland's search and rescue services.
Getting to and exploring Akureyri, Iceland
Akureyri is easy to reach by a quick flight from Reykjavik. Travelers who'd like to take in the sights on a road trip can rent a car. It's just about a five-hour drive with interesting stops along the way, like Snaefellsjokull National Park, Kirkjufell Mountain (as seen in "Game of Thrones"), and Ytri Tunga Beach. There's also a public bus route that runs from Reykjavík and takes about six hours.
Once in Akureyri, the nearby natural wonders are a big draw, and local tours are available to make the most of your time. It's also a great spot to see the Northern Lights. But don't sleep on exploring the city, too. Akureyri may be small compared to Reykjavik, but its cultural and foodie scenes are anything but. Travelers can take in contemporary art at the Akureyri Art Museum or catch a live performance at the Hof Cultural and Conference Center. Architecture and history lovers can stroll through Old Town and visit the Laufás Rectory to check out historical buildings and traditional Icelandic architecture.
Fresh seafood is a must at favorites like Rub 23, or eat like a local with traditional Icelandic fare (with a modern twist) at Strikið. And don't miss Café Ilmu for homemade pastries and to soak in the old-world charm. It's also housed in one of the city's oldest buildings. That's really just the tip of the iceberg of foodie hot spots in Akureyri, so it's a good idea to check out local culinary tours to cover the most ground.