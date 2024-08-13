Iceland's Second-Largest City Is An Ethereal, Overlooked Gem With Fewer Crowds Than Reykjavik

Aside from being gorgeous, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, according to the Global Peace Index. So a trip to Iceland is a bucket list item for many people (it's definitely one of ours). Tourists typically have their sights set on the country's capital, Reykjavik. For one, most international flights land at Keflavik International Airport, not too far outside the city. Also, Reykjavik is the largest urban area in Iceland by a wide margin. There are a ton of things to see and do there, but it's also the most crowded city, with about 140,000 residents. Iceland's tourism scene is booming, with more than 2.2 million foreigners passing through the airport over the last year (via the Icelandic Tourist Board) — and most of them stayed in the region around Reykjavik.

But while Reykjavik is certainly a must-visit, there's an overlooked city that beckons in-the-know travelers away from the crowded capital. Many travelers say a top destination in Iceland is Akureyri, the nation's second-largest city (nicknamed "capital of North Iceland") and the home of about 18,500 residents. It has a cozy, small-town vibe compared to Reykjavik, and it's a great base for exploring the postcard-worthy landscapes of northern Iceland. With its interesting past (an Irish Viking was one of the first people to land in the region back in 890 AD), its proximity to natural gems like Eyjafjörður Fjord, and vibrant culture and culinary scenes, Akureyri might be Iceland's best-kept secret.

