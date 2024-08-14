Oregon's Premier Wine Region Is Just As Scenic As Napa Valley Without The Crowds

Picture Napa Valley in the springtime, when the rolling, vine-covered hills are briefly lush and green instead of their signature golden ochre. That's Oregon's verdant, scenic Willamette Valley year-round, a wine region that Time named one of the 50 World's Greatest Places in 2023, dubbing it "the next Napa."

More than 700 wineries occupy 31,000 planted acres in the state's oldest growing region (compared to Napa's more consolidated 400 wineries over 45,000 acres), many of them small, independent start-ups, making it tremendous fun to drive around the region's windy back roads in search of undiscovered gems. Reservations? It's not Napa yet, so it's not essential to call ahead — and tastings cost less than half of what they do in Napa. Only 45 minutes from Portland, this can make a great day trip after picking up a cup of the best coffee in America, although it truly deserves at least an overnight in McMinnville, a walkable, historic town with 20 wine, beer and cider tasting rooms, or charming Carlton, with a couple dozen more.

Just as California's Temecula Valley reminds Travel Expert Samantha Brown of Tuscany, the Willamette Valley will remind you of France's Burgundy. On the same latitude as Burgundy, the Willamette Valley is known as the best region outside France for pinot noir, much the way Napa is known for cabernet sauvignon. Chardonnay ranks a close second, and sparkling wines are making a name for themselves here, too.