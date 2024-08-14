These Swimsuit Colors Are Considered The Safest To Wear While Swimming

The CDC said that more than 4,500 people drowned in the U.S. each year between 2020 and 2022 and that 40 million adults don't know how to swim. That's something you should ensure both you and your child know how to do. The American Red Cross can help you find swimming lessons in your area. Another place to look is your local YMCA, or you can ask around at community groups in your area. You should learn CPR, which the American Red Cross can also help with. If someone like a grandparent or babysitter is watching your kids, make sure they know all of these skills as well.

Spotting the person in distress is important, and drowning may not look the way you think it does. Watch for glassy eyes and hair over the face, a blank look, or someone moving as though they are trying to climb a ladder. You may also notice someone floating or treading water, hyperventilating or gasping (not calling for help), trying to roll onto their back, or bobbing up and down. What you're unlikely to see is waving arms. Again, drowning can happen in seconds, so keep an eye on your children.

In addition to picking the right swimsuit, learning to swim, and knowing CPR, it's a good idea to only swim where there are lifeguards. Don't risk a swim in yellow flag or red flag conditions. Take a picture of your kid before you leave so you can accurately describe them if they're missing.

