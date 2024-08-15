The Unexpected US State With One Of The Best Nudist Resorts In America
What do the Liberty Bell, Amish Country, and one of the country's top clothing-optional resorts have in common? If you answered "Things you can find in Pennsylvania," you'd be 100% correct. Anyone with a preconceived notion of the state being inhospitable to folks who love to be naked might be surprised to learn that the highly-rated Sunny Rest Resort has been operating sans clothes in the Poconos since 1945. That's right, it's been almost 80 years of letting it all hang out in the wooded mountains of eastern Pennsylvania.
Sunny Rest is open for day use or overnighters opting to stay in its campground, rooms, or cabins. The resort's location in Palmerton, Pennsylvania is north of Philadelphia, making it an easy drive not just from the City of Brotherly Love, but also from New York City or Washington D.C. It garners an admirable 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and an even more impressive 4.7 on Google. Commenters love the friendly atmosphere and helpful staff. Wondering what to pack when you visit a nudist resort? As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "All you need is sun screen and a smile and a few towels." It's a good tip to bear (or "bare") in mind if you're thinking about nude resort do's and don'ts.
What to expect at Sunny Rest
A place like Sunny Rest is meant to give space to people who like to experience the outdoors without the confines of clothing. It's friendly, with a focus on the freedom of the naturist lifestyle. Think "happy, naked baby," not "porn star." The resort is family-friendly and has hiking trails, a pickleball/tennis court, and for those who want to get wet, a hot tub, a family pool, and an adults-only pool. They also host various events throughout the year, like the Wiggle, Giggle and Jiggle 5k race, Boat Regatta, and Renaissance Fair. It's basically a clothing-optional summer camp, in the same vein as Ohio's relaxing Cedar Trails Nudist Retreat, a similar retreat that also garners rave reviews.
Sunny Rest opens Streakers Poolside Bar depending on the weather, an area with a nightclub vibe. Even though this is more of an adult environment than the rest of the resort, they enforce their strict conduct rules there, just like they do throughout the property. As the Sunny Rest website states, "overt sexual behavior or the appearance of overt sexual behavior is unacceptable. Violations of privacy, intoxication, public immoral conduct, or any unruly disturbances will not be tolerated." Anyone who feels uncomfortable is encouraged to speak in confidence to someone in the office who can deal with the situation.
Want to get naked in Pennsylvania?
If you are hoping to spend some time at Sunny Rest, you can opt for a day on the 190-acre property, which costs $67 on weekdays and $77 on weekends and holidays. There are discounts after 5 p.m. and for "youth" ages 18 to 35, and it's free for members. There are also tenting and RV campsites (priced between $107-123 per night, with discounts for members and youth) or cabins and hotel rooms in the lodge priced between $195 and $415 per night, if camping's not your thing.
In addition to the fun at Sunny Rest, Pennsylvania is home to a handful of other spots where you're able to relax and recharge in the altogether. Pennsylvania law does state that "any lewd act which [a person] knows is likely to be observed by others who would be affronted or alarmed" is illegal. This limits public nudity, but being naked in a private, social setting with other enthusiasts where no one will be affronted or alarmed is fine. The Naturist Directory lists a mix of campgrounds and lodges that welcome folks in their birthday suits, including The White Thorn Lodge in Darlington, Pennsylvania, Beechwood Lodge in Ashfield, Pennsylvania, The Pen-Mar Club in Hancock, Maryland, and the Pennsylvania Health Society (PSHS) in Mohnton, Pennsylvania.
If you are a newbie to naked travel, or committing to an entire weekend or vacation is more than you want to do, the Pittsburgh Area Naturists club organizes nude events, like trivia, "bareaoke" (naked karaoke) and bowling.