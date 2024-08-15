The Unexpected US State With One Of The Best Nudist Resorts In America

What do the Liberty Bell, Amish Country, and one of the country's top clothing-optional resorts have in common? If you answered "Things you can find in Pennsylvania," you'd be 100% correct. Anyone with a preconceived notion of the state being inhospitable to folks who love to be naked might be surprised to learn that the highly-rated Sunny Rest Resort has been operating sans clothes in the Poconos since 1945. That's right, it's been almost 80 years of letting it all hang out in the wooded mountains of eastern Pennsylvania.

Sunny Rest is open for day use or overnighters opting to stay in its campground, rooms, or cabins. The resort's location in Palmerton, Pennsylvania is north of Philadelphia, making it an easy drive not just from the City of Brotherly Love, but also from New York City or Washington D.C. It garners an admirable 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and an even more impressive 4.7 on Google. Commenters love the friendly atmosphere and helpful staff. Wondering what to pack when you visit a nudist resort? As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "All you need is sun screen and a smile and a few towels." It's a good tip to bear (or "bare") in mind if you're thinking about nude resort do's and don'ts.