This Stunning Urban Beach Area Is One Of The Safest Destinations To Stay In Puerto Rico

An island that will leave you craving more mofongo the second you leave, Puerto Rico is an incredible place. Everywhere you look, there is something new to explore, do, or eat. For safety-weary travelers, it's a terrific spot since it's often considered one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit. There are certainly still security issues like anywhere else, but overall, the country is pretty safe. Even so, if you're looking for an area that is even safer than the rest, look no further than Isla Verde.

Also known as one of the best beaches in Puerto Rico, Isla Verde is a neighborhood not far from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Even though it's located in Carolina, it is only a short drive (about 10-15 minutes) to the center of nearby San Juan. Isla Verde breaks off into three beach areas, which are Pine Grove, Alambique or Hobie Beach, and Balneario de Carolina.

This luxe area is gorgeous and comes with a price tag to match. On average, it is 20% more expensive to live in Isla Verde than elsewhere in Puerto Rico. Yet, that reputation is probably the reason there is so much to do there. You've got lines of posh resorts, dining, nightlife, and all the beachfront you could need. Isla Verde being particularly safe is the beach ball on top.

