This Stunning Urban Beach Area Is One Of The Safest Destinations To Stay In Puerto Rico
An island that will leave you craving more mofongo the second you leave, Puerto Rico is an incredible place. Everywhere you look, there is something new to explore, do, or eat. For safety-weary travelers, it's a terrific spot since it's often considered one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit. There are certainly still security issues like anywhere else, but overall, the country is pretty safe. Even so, if you're looking for an area that is even safer than the rest, look no further than Isla Verde.
Also known as one of the best beaches in Puerto Rico, Isla Verde is a neighborhood not far from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Even though it's located in Carolina, it is only a short drive (about 10-15 minutes) to the center of nearby San Juan. Isla Verde breaks off into three beach areas, which are Pine Grove, Alambique or Hobie Beach, and Balneario de Carolina.
This luxe area is gorgeous and comes with a price tag to match. On average, it is 20% more expensive to live in Isla Verde than elsewhere in Puerto Rico. Yet, that reputation is probably the reason there is so much to do there. You've got lines of posh resorts, dining, nightlife, and all the beachfront you could need. Isla Verde being particularly safe is the beach ball on top.
How safe is Isla Verde?
Home to some of the coolest hotels in the area, like the San Juan Water Beach Club Hotel, Isla Verde is heaven for beach-going vacationers. That's why one of its top safety issues is related to bumming it on the beach. According to PuertoRico.com, "[t]he biggest risk to tourists visiting the beach are petty theft and rip tides." The outlet suggests keeping valuables out of plain sight if you're going swimming and being mindful of the safety flags around the beach. After all, the reason Pine Grove is so popular with surfers is because it has the biggest waves — which also makes it treacherous.
Off the sand, petty theft is still the biggest concern for tourists in Isla Verde. Be mindful of your surroundings and don't venture off by yourself to stay safe, especially after sunset. You should always keep an eye on your belongings anyway when you're walking around since walking is the easiest way to explore Isla Verde. But, if it alleviates any concern, as one of Puerto Rico's big tourist destinations, the area is well-patrolled to enhance the safety of tourists and residents alike.
Where to stay in Isla Verde
Given its popularity with tourists, it's no surprise that Isla Verde is full of hotels. Although it's a more expensive part of Puerto Rico, there's still a healthy range of options you can find here. From the Nomada Beach Hostel to the luxurious Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, travelers of any budget can enjoy a restful stay in one of Puerto Rico's safest areas. If you stay at either location, you're just moments away from the beach, so what could be better than that? Plus, you're always just a short ride away from the best street food in San Juan. From personal experience, you do not want to miss that!
For folks wanting both additional privacy and safety, consider a neighborhood hotel with private beach access. Accommodations like the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort or The Royal Sonesta San Juan have their own beaches, which should reduce the number of people you encounter on the sand. You also shouldn't have to worry about turning down any soliciting vendors who walk the beach either.