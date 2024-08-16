Visit This Lesser-Known Town For Hawaii's Best Coffee And Art Scene

The Hawaiian islands are known for their pristine beaches, world-class surf, and awe-inspiring nature destinations. However, one town in particular has a very different claim to fame. Holualoa on Hawaii's Big Island is known for its thriving arts scene and abundant coffee farms. For lovers of fine arts and a fine cup of joe, a trip to Holualoa is among the most exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island. Located in the heart of Hawaii's coffee country, Holualoa is a hub for growers and purveyors of 100% pure Kona coffee. Visitors can enjoy this renowned and rare brew straight from the source and explore the picturesque upland fields where the beans are harvested.

This beautiful under-the-radar Hawaiian town is also known for attracting the most talented artists on Big Island. The community has an incredible array of galleries showcasing the work of local painters, woodworkers, sculptors, and craftspeople. It even has a ukulele gallery where visitors can make their own instrument to take home. Holualoa hosts fun celebrations throughout the year to encourage support for their artists and to give tourists a reason to visit their colorful town. Plus, Holualoa is a 90-minute drive from one of the best beaches on Hawaii's Big Island. Ready to plan your trip? Let's dive into the best coffee and art experiences that this town has to offer.