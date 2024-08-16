Visit This Lesser-Known Town For Hawaii's Best Coffee And Art Scene
The Hawaiian islands are known for their pristine beaches, world-class surf, and awe-inspiring nature destinations. However, one town in particular has a very different claim to fame. Holualoa on Hawaii's Big Island is known for its thriving arts scene and abundant coffee farms. For lovers of fine arts and a fine cup of joe, a trip to Holualoa is among the most exciting things to do on Hawaii's Big Island. Located in the heart of Hawaii's coffee country, Holualoa is a hub for growers and purveyors of 100% pure Kona coffee. Visitors can enjoy this renowned and rare brew straight from the source and explore the picturesque upland fields where the beans are harvested.
This beautiful under-the-radar Hawaiian town is also known for attracting the most talented artists on Big Island. The community has an incredible array of galleries showcasing the work of local painters, woodworkers, sculptors, and craftspeople. It even has a ukulele gallery where visitors can make their own instrument to take home. Holualoa hosts fun celebrations throughout the year to encourage support for their artists and to give tourists a reason to visit their colorful town. Plus, Holualoa is a 90-minute drive from one of the best beaches on Hawaii's Big Island. Ready to plan your trip? Let's dive into the best coffee and art experiences that this town has to offer.
Incredible coffee experiences in Holualoa
Holualoa is located in a mountainous region with lush sloping landscapes, cloudy skies, and volcanic soil. It's the birthplace of Kona coffee, famous for its unparalleled quality and delectable taste. It's no surprise, then, that Holualoa is home to some incredible coffee-themed experiences that take you inside the process of how this beloved beverage is made.
First on the itinerary is a trip to the beautiful Mauka Meadows for a walking tour of a working farm. Positioned on the picturesque Kona Coffee Belt, visitors are invited to walk along the trail overlooking the ocean. Perched at an elevation of 200 feet, it offers panoramic views of the coffee fields surrounded by lush greenery. The one-way meandering trail takes 15 to 20 minutes to complete and can be slippery, so proper footwear is recommended. At the bottom is a gift shop where you can buy freshly harvested beans to take home.
Not far from Mauka Meadows is the Holualoa Kona Coffee Company, an organic farm that offers daily coffee roasting tours for free every day. Explore the rolling upland hills, scenic orchards, and farm roasting mill, then browse the gift shop and enjoy a cup of delicious Kona coffee. As the jewel of the Coffee Belt, Holualoa has several cafes that serve up a mean cup of java and unbeatable scenic views, including the beloved Uncle Kimo's Coffee Shop and Holualoa Garden And Kitchen.
Essential destinations and events in Holualoa for art lovers
In addition to growing world-class coffee, this charming small town has a reputation for being an artists' haven. Drive along the Mamalahoa Highway and you will spot many galleries run by talented artists and craftspeople. Glyph Art Gallery showcases the work of over 30 local artists whose work is inspired by the culture and stunning scenery of the Hawaiian islands. Musicians must pay a visit to the Holualoa Ukulele Gallery for beautiful displays of these traditional Hawaiian instruments. It also offers workshops where visitors can build their own ukulele. Between sipping Kona coffee and strumming your ukulele, you can experience Holualoa with all of your senses.
Holualoa loves to celebrate its thriving arts scene. The community hosts several events throughout the year dedicated to showcasing the work of local Hawaiian artists, including the First Friday Art Walk, which takes place every first Friday of the month. The event has art displays, music, food vendors, and activities. Each November, the town has its popular Coffee & Art Stroll, a beloved open-air event with vendors selling Kona's finest coffee, food, and artisan products. A trip to this colorful town will leave you feeling joyful, inspired, and perhaps a little bit over-caffeinated.