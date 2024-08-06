Discover One Of America's Best Beaches At This Golden Sand Park In Hawaii

What do you get when you combine idyllic crescent-shaped beaches with the amenities of a top-notch park? Hawaii's Poipu Beach. Luxuriously stretching across a portion of southern Kauai, Poipu Beach has earned the title of America's Best Beach by The Travel Channel and frequently makes the list when it comes to identifying the country's top beach locations. It's not only a great spot for whale watching and capturing images of iconic golden sand, but Poipu Beach Park and Poipu Beach combine to deliver on every type of beach experience.

Advertisement

Hawaii has no shortage of notable beaches, whether you're exploring the north shore beaches on Oahu, seeking out the uncrowded gem of Kahana Bay Beach Park, or making it your mission to watch the sunset from Hanalei Bay. But sometimes you're left to pick and choose your favorite activities. While some areas offer great surfing, others are known for calm water. Some provide convenient amenities while others are off the beaten path. The beauty of Poipu Beach is that it has something for everyone. From natural beauty to a combination of water experiences, it's the perfect place to visit whether your goal is to explore the marine environment or to actively do nothing.