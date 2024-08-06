Discover One Of America's Best Beaches At This Golden Sand Park In Hawaii
What do you get when you combine idyllic crescent-shaped beaches with the amenities of a top-notch park? Hawaii's Poipu Beach. Luxuriously stretching across a portion of southern Kauai, Poipu Beach has earned the title of America's Best Beach by The Travel Channel and frequently makes the list when it comes to identifying the country's top beach locations. It's not only a great spot for whale watching and capturing images of iconic golden sand, but Poipu Beach Park and Poipu Beach combine to deliver on every type of beach experience.
Hawaii has no shortage of notable beaches, whether you're exploring the north shore beaches on Oahu, seeking out the uncrowded gem of Kahana Bay Beach Park, or making it your mission to watch the sunset from Hanalei Bay. But sometimes you're left to pick and choose your favorite activities. While some areas offer great surfing, others are known for calm water. Some provide convenient amenities while others are off the beaten path. The beauty of Poipu Beach is that it has something for everyone. From natural beauty to a combination of water experiences, it's the perfect place to visit whether your goal is to explore the marine environment or to actively do nothing.
Things to do at Poipu Beach
Poipu Beach presents the opportunity to snorkel, paddle, or swim because it's actually a combination of crescent-shaped coves, each with its own characteristics. The favorite among parents is located on the east side, where the water is calm and protected. This family-friendly area offers a natural wading pool that's everything you'd expect from calm Pacific waters in Hawaii. In fact, the water is so calm here it's often referred to as "Baby Beach". Dividing it from the next section of beach is a natural sand bar that juts out from shore, which is half water, half land area to perch while you contemplate your next move. You might find yourself competing for space with the beaches' frequent visitors, the monk seals.
On the west side of the divider, the water is deeper which provides optimal wildlife habitat. In fact, it's one of the best places to snorkel on Kauai. Depending on your skill and need for thrill, you can choose which side of the beach to try your hand at boogie boarding, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Poipu Beach is the most popular beach on the island of Kauai, so it can get busy. However, there's generous space to spread out, both on the sand and in the water.
What you'll discover at Poipu Beach Park
Adjacent to the beaches, you'll find Poipu Beach Park. Really, these two areas are an extension of one another, allowing visitors copious amenities for land and water pursuits. Children will find the playground an entertaining space while parents prepare lunch on the grills or set up a picnic beneath the shade of a tree. There are tables and pavilions for convenience. If you're not planning to picnic, scan the adjacent streets for food trucks where you can grab cold treats or hot eats.
Since it is such a popular area, parking can be challenging, but there is a large parking lot across the road and some designated street parking, too. Pathways lead from the parking area to the park and beach, making it a pedestrian-friendly area. Visitors will also find modern restrooms and showers. Note that pets aren't allowed at Poipu Beach, for the benefit of other beachgoers and the frequent wildlife visitors such as sea turtles and monk seals.
Poipu Beach is easy to find, just south of Koloa. Many people stay at one of the nearby resorts, which provides easy access for an afternoon of beach activities. If you're looking for other adventures, consider taking a road trip that will connect you with many of the natural wonders Kauai has to offer.