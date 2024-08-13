Skip The Crowds At Indiana Dunes And Visit This Underrated State Park On Lake Michigan's Shores

Leave Indiana Dunes National Park and its crowds in your dust—you're headed for an underrated Michigan state park that has all the sandy clout but half the hordes. Although Indiana Dunes receives an average of 3 million visitors every year, Warren Dunes State Park gets a mere 1 million.

While there are plenty of small state parks dotting the shores of Lake Michigan, including several with their own impressive dunes, visitors will find the laid-back atmosphere at Warren Dunes State Park enchanting. Although it might not measure up to the towering 460-foot Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes that are almost four hours further north, Warren Dunes does have dunes that are twice as tall as Michigan's Mount Baldy. That dune, at the southern tip of Lake Michigan, is Indiana Dunes National Parks' tallest dune, standing at 120 feet. Warren Dunes is in southwestern Michigan, only 36 miles from Indiana Dunes in Porter County, Indiana. With all this in mind, it seems almost silly to fight the summer throngs.

Michigan is notorious for its white sand beaches and Caribbean-esque water, and you'll find all that and more at Warren Dunes State Park. Explore interdunal wetlands, thick forests, and sparkling coastline in between flying down sandy mountains via sled and searching for sea glass along the shoreline. No matter what you decide to do, you'll be satisfied knowing that you might just have a trail all to yourself.