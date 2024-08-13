Skip The Crowds At Indiana Dunes And Visit This Underrated State Park On Lake Michigan's Shores
Leave Indiana Dunes National Park and its crowds in your dust—you're headed for an underrated Michigan state park that has all the sandy clout but half the hordes. Although Indiana Dunes receives an average of 3 million visitors every year, Warren Dunes State Park gets a mere 1 million.
While there are plenty of small state parks dotting the shores of Lake Michigan, including several with their own impressive dunes, visitors will find the laid-back atmosphere at Warren Dunes State Park enchanting. Although it might not measure up to the towering 460-foot Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes that are almost four hours further north, Warren Dunes does have dunes that are twice as tall as Michigan's Mount Baldy. That dune, at the southern tip of Lake Michigan, is Indiana Dunes National Parks' tallest dune, standing at 120 feet. Warren Dunes is in southwestern Michigan, only 36 miles from Indiana Dunes in Porter County, Indiana. With all this in mind, it seems almost silly to fight the summer throngs.
Michigan is notorious for its white sand beaches and Caribbean-esque water, and you'll find all that and more at Warren Dunes State Park. Explore interdunal wetlands, thick forests, and sparkling coastline in between flying down sandy mountains via sled and searching for sea glass along the shoreline. No matter what you decide to do, you'll be satisfied knowing that you might just have a trail all to yourself.
When is the best time to visit Warren Dunes State Park?
Visitors can fall in love with Warren Dunes State Park and its rugged coast at any time of year. This is a four-season destination and has mild summers, chilly shoulder seasons, and frigid winters. Outdoor activities abound no matter the season, from cross-country skiing to swimming.
Spring offers intrepid hikers the chance to see wildflowers blooming along the trails, and while most won't want to swim at this time of year, metal detecting along the shore is a worthwhile pastime. Summer is when Warren Dunes State Park really shines. Swim along the lakeshore, go hang gliding or search for sea glass. Fall offers panoramic views of autumnal foliage from the top of the dunes and along hiking trails. The scenery is even more beautiful approaching the state park by boat from the lake, with the sparkling water and dunes fringed in sunset hues. This is also a good time of year for birdwatching.
This area sees its fair share of snow — an average of 71 inches per year! Because Warren Dunes State Park is near Michigan's southern border, the weather isn't quite as extreme as it is in the north. But that doesn't stop locals and visitors alike from playing in the snow drifts. Head to the cross-country skiing trails that weave through the park, or strap on snowshoes for a more relaxed approach. Despite the freezing temperatures, the snow-covered dunes and icy lakeshores offer beautiful views of the state park that most visitors never see.
What can you do at Warren Dunes State Park?
Warren Dunes State Park has tons of fun outdoor activities to keep visitors busy. Of course, the largest draw is the dunes. The most visited is Tower Hill, which stands at a whopping 240 feet tall. Besides working up a sweat to climb to the top, you can also sandboard or sled down the dunes in summer and ski or snowboard in the winter. On a clear day, Chicago might appear on the distant, western shores of the lake.
Kayaks and stand-up-paddleboarding are two great ways to experience Lake Michigan and get a unique perspective on the dunes from the water. Hiking without getting covered in sand is also possible. Trails vary from easy 3/4-mile strolls to 3-mile pathways that can be used for cross-country skiing or hiking. Thrill-seekers will love the opportunity to go hang gliding from the towering tops of the dunes, although this is reserved for the professionals.
Four campgrounds are scattered around Warren Dunes State Park and provide the perfect base for exploring the dunes and surrounding areas. Don't forget to sign up for a Recreation Pass, which allows visitors vehicle access to all of Michigan's state parks. Michigan residents can buy the annual pass for $14 per vehicle when they renew their driver's license. Non-residents can purchase an annual pass for $40 or a day pass to any state park for $11. or If you want to keep the fun going, head for Grand Haven State Park legendary beaches next, located just under two hours north.