For Amalfi Coast Views At A Low Price, Head To This Overlooked Destination In Turkey

Italy's Amalfi Coast was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997, and it's not difficult to see why. The idea of "la dolce vita" — living a life of beauty and pleasure through good food, drink, the sun, and the sea — is so infused with the geography and culture of southern Italy that, in 1960, it inspired a film of the same name by Federico Fellini that many critics laud as one of the greatest films ever made.

But all that cultural gravity means the region sees wave after wave of tourists in summer (up to 5 million a year, according to Euronews), and prices in the area reflect that fact. According to Champion Traveler, a week of solo travel on the Amalfi Coast will cost you around $1,701.

The good news is that there are plenty of places in the Mediterranean where you can find the sweet life without departing with too much of your sweet cash. If you're looking for a cheaper, calmer alternative to the Amalfi coast, Turkey's Datça peninsula is one of the region's best-kept secrets. Composed of stone-beach bays and steep, forested hills, the peninsula juts out 55 miles west from the Turkish mainland into the water, parting the Aegean to the north and the Mediterranean to its south. At its thinnest, it's only about a kilometer wide. This unique geographic backdrop makes it the perfect place to soak in the summer vibes.

