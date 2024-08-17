One Of America's Best Lesser-Known Wine Regions Is This California Gem, Per Samantha Brown
PBS star Samantha Brown's fondness for wine is evident. In January, she dedicated an entire episode of her show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" to vino and other libations. Brown also previously had her own line of insulated wine purses. Unsurprisingly, the travel expert is well-versed when it comes to wine destinations, especially in California. Although Napa Valley is the "It" wine region in the Golden State, there's another place Brown endorses: Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The city is located on the Central Coast, an underrated wine region in the state.
On her blog, Brown named Paso Robles one of the most incredible places to visit in California. In addition, she included the city in a post highlighting lesser-known wine regions, writing, "Located smack dab between San Francisco and Los Angeles, you'll find Paso Robles. The term "wine country" might give the impression that things can get a little snooty. Not here. With its quaint main street and small-town vibe, you can really relax."
Paso Robles has been producing wine since the 19th century and features 60 grape varieties. Its distinct climate, which is warm during the day and dramatically chillier at night, allows wine grapes to thrive. Furthermore, Paso Robles has 11 viticultural areas or wine-growing zones. In other words, there are plenty of wineries to explore in the region.
Samantha Brown approved wineries in Paso Robles Wine Country
Paso Robles is home to more than 200 wineries that churn out everything from Chardonnay to Cabernet Sauvignon and beyond. If you ever find yourself in this wine region, follow Samantha Brown's lead. On her blog, she mentioned JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. She wrote, "Founded in 1981, this vineyard creates world-class Bordeaux-style wines." That said, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery offers an array of unique experiences for vino enthusiasts. This includes vineyard tours and tastings on eBikes (seen above) and ATVs, barrel tasting, and more. In addition, there is an onsite eatery, The Restaurant at Justin.
The dishes at this Michelin Star-rated establishment feature wine pairings from the JUSTIN collection. In a blog about San Luis Obispo, Brown recommends the Hearst Ranch Winery, which has tasting rooms in Paso Robles and nearby San Simeon. The former is referred to as the Saunders Vineyard. At the time of this writing, a four-flight wine tasting is offered to guests. However, they can also opt to buy a bottle and enjoy it on the grounds.
Brown also suggests AronHill Winery & Vineyards. It includes a picturesque tasting room and a bistro. Guests can opt for a glass of wine and feast on charcuterie, pasta, and more. Keep in mind that each of the wineries mentioned above either require or suggest advanced reservations for tastings. Thus, plan accordingly.
More San Luis Obispo County recommendations from Samantha Brown
Wine may be the focus of a Paso Robles getaway, but this destination and the surrounding area has more for foodies and travelers to experience. After spending the day wine tasting, Samantha Brown proposes visitors have a meal at Il Cortile Ristorante. The Italian eatery is rated as the top restaurant in the city on Tripadvisor. It serves dishes like wild boar ragu (known as pappardelle al cinghiale), branzino, and more. Of course, wine produced in Paso Robles is also on the menu. In fact, Il Cortile Ristorante received Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence between 2014 and 2024. Simply put, their wine selection is impressive.
For those interested in exploring outside of Paso Robles, Hearst Castle is located in San Simeon, less than an hour away from the city. The massive structure is a must-visit according to Brown. As she put it on her blog, "Opulence doesn't even begin to describe this place." The former residence of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst features centuries old art, lavishly decorated rooms, a Roman pool, and much more. Hearst Castle offers a series of tours guests can choose from.
However, if you want to incorporate wine into this excursion, head to Hearst Ranch Winery's San Simeon location. If you, like Brown, are a vino enthusiast, check out the underrated wine region in California she likens to Tuscany and the picturesque wine destination where you can avoid Napa's crowds.