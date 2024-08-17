One Of America's Best Lesser-Known Wine Regions Is This California Gem, Per Samantha Brown

PBS star Samantha Brown's fondness for wine is evident. In January, she dedicated an entire episode of her show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love" to vino and other libations. Brown also previously had her own line of insulated wine purses. Unsurprisingly, the travel expert is well-versed when it comes to wine destinations, especially in California. Although Napa Valley is the "It" wine region in the Golden State, there's another place Brown endorses: Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County. The city is located on the Central Coast, an underrated wine region in the state.

On her blog, Brown named Paso Robles one of the most incredible places to visit in California. In addition, she included the city in a post highlighting lesser-known wine regions, writing, "Located smack dab between San Francisco and Los Angeles, you'll find Paso Robles. The term "wine country" might give the impression that things can get a little snooty. Not here. With its quaint main street and small-town vibe, you can really relax."

Paso Robles has been producing wine since the 19th century and features 60 grape varieties. Its distinct climate, which is warm during the day and dramatically chillier at night, allows wine grapes to thrive. Furthermore, Paso Robles has 11 viticultural areas or wine-growing zones. In other words, there are plenty of wineries to explore in the region.

