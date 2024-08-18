The Bustling Area In Barcelona Rick Steves Suggests Visiting Instead Of Tourist-Heavy La Rambla

Every great city has seen neighborhoods wax and wane over different eras. In Barcelona, it's El Born's turn to shine as the city's coolest hang. According to European travel guru Rick Steves, this hip, boho neighborhood has everything going for it over crowded Las Ramblas just 10 minutes away. As part of the Old City, El Born has museums, parks, and historical sites, unique shopping, and alleys lined with cafes and vermouth bars, and yet it's still only minutes from the beach. And Steves is not alone in singing its praises. The expats and digital nomads who flock here fondly call it "The Born."

One of Steves' favorite attractions is the El Born Market, a former wholesale fruit and vegetable market in a grand and ornate cast-iron building that was spared demolition and instead turned into a museum. Then there is the newer market, representing the reborn El Born: Mercat Santa Caterina (pictured), a bustling open air food market that blends old and new architectural styles, its classical structure topped by a wavy, candy-colored modernist rooftop that is a zesty visual exclamation of delight — a fitting symbol for this buoyant quarter.