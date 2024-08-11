5 Of The Best Vacation Rental Platforms That Aren't Airbnb, According To Travelers

Have you ever booked a whole-house Airbnb with a "fully stocked kitchen" only to arrive and find a pan but no spatula? Or agreed to a hefty cleaning fee only to realize you've also agreed to a list of check-out chores? Posters on social media have noted that Airbnb fees seem to keep going up — to avoid those fees, some clever travelers have figured out hacks for finding ways to book directly with properties they find on Airbnb. Meanwhile, the quality of the experience hasn't always kept pace even as the number of hosts has grown. Too many new hosts with dollar signs in their eyes instead of hospitality in their hearts, perhaps?

Even if you love Airbnb, you may have specific needs in a property that Airbnb's search algorithm doesn't surface, or want to know more information than Airbnb makes available prior to booking, like an exact location. Competition is a healthy thing for any marketplace, including the market short term rentals, so why not check out some alternative platforms before booking your next stay? We've done the legwork, combing through forums and social media, from Reddit and Quora to Tripadvisor and Trustpilot, in our search for the five best alternatives to Airbnb.