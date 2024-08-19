Thrill Seekers Will Love This Lesser-Known Florida Swimming Hole With A Haunting Name

Swimming holes are great because they are not only typically a hot spot for adventure activities — like snorkeling and scuba diving — but they also make for excellent travel photos with their telltale bright blue water. Luckily, to find a stunning swimming hole, there is no need to catch a long-haul flight to Hawaii (but if you do, here are some of the best swimming holes in the Aloha State). Instead, you can head to Florida, where you will find lesser-known but equally beautiful swimming holes — like Devil's Den.

Despite its spooky name, Devil's Den is not haunted by any evil spirits and is nothing more than a gorgeous natural anomaly that was formed by a freshwater spring in a prehistoric cave shaped like an upside-down mushroom. Located in North Central Florida in the town of Williston, this idyllic swimming hole got its not-so-idyllic name from the first settlers to the area who saw steam rising from the upper opening of the cave in winter and thought the place had evil vibes. Of course, we now know that steam sometimes rises from the top of Devil's Den because the water inside the cave is always 72 degrees Fahrenheit. So, when the air outside becomes cold and dry in winter, it can cause the water inside the cave to turn to vapor.

