Thrill Seekers Will Love This Lesser-Known Florida Swimming Hole With A Haunting Name
Swimming holes are great because they are not only typically a hot spot for adventure activities — like snorkeling and scuba diving — but they also make for excellent travel photos with their telltale bright blue water. Luckily, to find a stunning swimming hole, there is no need to catch a long-haul flight to Hawaii (but if you do, here are some of the best swimming holes in the Aloha State). Instead, you can head to Florida, where you will find lesser-known but equally beautiful swimming holes — like Devil's Den.
Despite its spooky name, Devil's Den is not haunted by any evil spirits and is nothing more than a gorgeous natural anomaly that was formed by a freshwater spring in a prehistoric cave shaped like an upside-down mushroom. Located in North Central Florida in the town of Williston, this idyllic swimming hole got its not-so-idyllic name from the first settlers to the area who saw steam rising from the upper opening of the cave in winter and thought the place had evil vibes. Of course, we now know that steam sometimes rises from the top of Devil's Den because the water inside the cave is always 72 degrees Fahrenheit. So, when the air outside becomes cold and dry in winter, it can cause the water inside the cave to turn to vapor.
What to do at Devil's Den
As a cave filled with bright blue and crystal-clear spring waters, the best thing you can do here is get in the water and explore. Devil's Den Spring takes reservations, and you have to have either snorkel or scuba to enter the cave because no free swimming (without gear) is allowed. Snorkeling is typically the most popular option and requires a prior reservation. Snorkeling reservations at Devil's Den cost $15 per person on the weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays. You can choose to either bring your own snorkel and flippers or rent them for $10.
If you are open water certified, then scuba diving in the cave is another option and is a great choice because it allows you to explore much more of the nearly 60-foot-deep cavern that contains plenty of fossils, fish, and swim-throughs. According to one reviewer on TripAdvisor, Devil's Den is perfect "if you want to get the feel of cave diving without the risk of being in a cave." Redditors on r/scuba also mentioned the cave's beginner-friendly qualities saying that they'd "absolutely recommend it for new [open water] divers." Scuba diving at Devil's Den costs $38 per person and renting scuba gear will add another $40 per person. As opposed to snorkelers, divers don't need reservations (unless going for a night dive) and can explore the cave at any time they choose.
Where to stay during your visit to Devil's Den
Located only around two hours north of Orlando and about 30 minutes south of Gainesville, a visit to Devil's Den Spring can be easily done in a day trip. However, if you do want to stay in the area, there are also plenty of great options. The Devil's Den Spring itself has four cabins as well as 32 RV sites and an area for tent campers. If you want pool access and the option to go horseback riding, you can also choose to stay in the Black Prong Resort in the nearby town of Bronson. Black Prong Resort also offers RV pads.
Looking for more to do during your time in North Central Florida? Luckily, this area of the Sunshine State is filled with fantastic natural scenery. For a hiking, kayaking, or biking adventure head to O'Leno State Park (one of Florida's most underrated). If you want to spend time in more gorgeous swimming holes, head north of Gainesville to check out the vibrant and refreshing waters of Ichetucknee Springs State Park's Blue Hole.