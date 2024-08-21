The Upsetting 'Petition' Scam Travelers Should Beware Of, According To Rick Steves

Signing a petition for a great cause can make us feel good about ourselves. While you're on vacation and enjoying some time away from everyday cares, you might be feeling more generous than usual, possibly even willing to sign a petition if someone asks on the street. However, travel pro Rick Steves explains on his website that this may well be a scam.

"You're at a popular sight when someone thrusts a petition at you," he says. "This person, sometimes pretending to be deaf, tries to get you to sign an official-looking petition, supposedly in support of a charity (the petition is often in English, which should be a clue)." Steves says the next step is this person asking for a cash donation, and this scam can also lead to you being the victim of pickpocketing, as you'll be distracted while speaking to the person with the petition.

A request for a signature and cash might be the end of it, but the scammer may also have fake documentation to "prove" that this is a legitimate charity or cause, making you more likely to sign. There are plenty of scams out there to trap unsuspecting tourists, like the costumed gladiator photo at Rome's Colosseum, friendship bracelet scam, and fake taxis that should be easy to spot but can cost you a lot of money. If you know about these before you travel, you have a better chance of avoiding them.

