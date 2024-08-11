Avoid This Common Photo Scam Too Many Tourists Fall For While Visiting Rome

Thirty-five million people visited Rome in 2023. Maybe you were one of them, or you plan on going in the near future. The Eternal City is full of incredible historic sights like the Forum, the Trevi Fountain, the museums full of artifacts, or the Spanish Steps. It's a pretty good bet you'll stop by the Colosseum (above) where gladiators once fought battles for the adoration (or scorn) of the roaring crowds. While waiting in line to see this piece of history, or as you leave, you may see people dressed up as those gladiators. In fact, you may want a picture with them. That's what they show up there for, however, these pictures are anything but free.

Like the "free gift" scam where you're offered a rose or other item and then harassed to pay for it, and fake taxis overcharging you for a trip from the airport, the gladiator picture scam is one you should avoid, no matter how tempting or safe it seems. In fact, it isn't even legal for these people to be doing what they're doing. As tempting as it is to get a cute selfie with a good-looking guy in an ancient uniform, it can actually be dangerous.