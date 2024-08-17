This Little-Known Corner Of France Is More Authentic Than Its Crowded Neighbors, Per Rick Steves

For many, France is a dream destination filled with heavy hitters, but one underrated area might stand out. Known throughout the world as the City of Lights, Paris typically sees some 40 million tourists a year, with many also exploring the nearby region. Outside the big city is the peaceful, relaxing French Riviera that boasts picturesque little-known beach towns. And for those seeking adventure, the French Alps that boast brilliant hikes and views. For Rick Steves, who always has great travel tips, tourists should escape France's crowded marquee cities to visit Languedoc.

Advertisement

Located in the country's southwest region, Languedoc is a more relaxed slice of France that emphasizes easy living. For Steves, Languedoc is a hidden gem worth a detour. On his blog, Steves describes Languedoc as France's hidden corner, calling it "an intoxicating part of the world." The travel veteran recalled how he first visited the low-key French region in his teen years, discussing how he continues to be moved by its geography and historical offerings all these years later.

Steves started his relationship with the area with the fortified town of Carcassonne. A UNESCO World heritage site, Carcassonne is a throwback to past medieval cities riddled with towers and turrets. Steves says Carcassonne, is "the perfect medieval city" for him, and it's hard to argue with him, as the area oozes culture and history with its cobblestone streets and daunting architectural design.

Advertisement