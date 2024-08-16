How To Handle Your Family's Seats Being Split Up On A Flight

Even reserved seats can change at the last minute. "If something happens and your seats aren't together before arriving at the gate, contact customer service prior to arriving at the airport and they can assist," Court Acree told Islands. "If at the gate the family's seats aren't together, discuss with the gate agent, and they will be able to assist."

Some airlines' bottom-tier, super-saver economy classes do not allow for seat selection at all, so parents hoping to sit with their children may have to pay more for reservable seats. It's important to read the fine print, too, because even if you book a reserved seat, the airline's Terms of Service may reserve the right to reassign your seat at any time.

Passengers are increasingly reporting changes to their seating arrangements even after carefully booking seats together, so pay close attention at check-in, both online and at the gate, to be sure your seat selections haven't been changed. One step you can take to help increase your odds of everything going smoothly, according to travel guru Samantha Brown, is to check in as early as you can online, even if you need to set an alarm to do it.

